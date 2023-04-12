News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change
15 minutes ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
1 hour ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
1 hour ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
1 hour ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
2 hours ago Specialist teams called out after man sprayed with 'unknown substance'

Springtime on the Farm: Technical glitch causes new season of the show to be delayed - how to watch soon

Viewers of the Channel 5 show were left gutted after a technical glitch halted the new season from being broadcast - but here’s how to watch it online

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 12th Apr 2023, 07:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST

Viewers of the Channel 5 show ‘Springtime on the Farm’ were left disappointed as a technical error meant a repeat episode from 2022 was aired instead of the first offering from the new season, leaving fans still waiting for the second series. .

The show, fronted by former Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton, shows life at Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley. The technical glitch prompted the show’s producers, Daisybeck Studios, to release a statement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said: “A major technical fault in the channel’s transmission service caused the failure of the broadcast of the first episode of the brand new season of Springtime on the Farm. An episode of last year’s series was broadcast instead and the first episode will be available on My5.tv ASAP.”

Series editor, Ben Harris said: “We would like to apologise to all our fans who, like us, were looking forward to starting spring together tonight. The gremlins had other ideas and we are all as disappointed as they are at the show not going out.

“Normal service will be resumed on Wednesday April 12 at 8pm when we hope we can gather together on the farm as promised to get the 2023 series underway”

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment, with one Twitter user saying: "Why are you playing last year’s #springtime on the farm and not the new series, have you made a mistake as this is not the new episode, not very happy, was looking forward to the series."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

How to watch Springtime on the Farm online soon

Springtime on the Farm is set to resume on TV on Wednesday, April 12. Daisybeck studios have assured viewers that the first episode that wasn’t broadcast as planned will be added to Channel 5’s streaming services, My5, as soon as possible.

Related topics:Channel 5Helen SkeltonBarnsley