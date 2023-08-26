Spider Season is almost upon us and for the arachnophobes among us it can be a challenging time - here are the best ways to prevent seven-legged creatures from invading your home this autumn.

September is fast approaching and with it comes an event any seasoned arachnophobe will be well aware of and dreading - Spider Season. In the coming weeks, our seven-legged friends will be venturing inside looking for a mate and cushty conditions as the weather cools.

With five in ten Brits (21%) revealing they suffer from arachnophobia, many will no doubt be looking for ways to keep the creepy crawlies out of their homes. But when is Spider Season, why does it happen and what are the best ways to prevent them from invading your abode? Here’s everything you need to know about it.

When is Spider Season and why does it happen?

Sadly for the less keen among us, spiders are usually present all year round in UK homes. But the chances of one roaming around your property significantly increase in the autumn when spiders begin to breed, according to Fantastic Pest Control .

This is known as Spider Season which for the UK begins in September and ends in October. During this time, most spiders will emerge in search of partners to lay eggs before the winter starts ready for hatchlings to be born the following spring.

Spiders seek the best living and breeding conditions as the egg-laying season approaches. A female spider usually stays in one place for her entire life, but a male spider is always on the move.

Most spiders moving around already live in walls and voids. We may see them more frequently in the autumn once they emerge to mate, but then they will disappear again.

Spider season is upon us - here’s how to prevent them from entering your home. (Getty Images)

Top 10 ways to prevent spiders

Experts at sofabed.co.uk have revealed the top 10 ways to prevent spiders, from spritzing essential oils round your home to a handy extractor fan trick.

Avoid eating on your sofa

Crumbs and other pieces of food that fall down the cracks of your sofa will attract insects onto it. As a result of this, spiders will then be attracted to these insects and you’ll soon find yourself sharing your sofa with creepy crawlies.

To avoid this, always try to eat at a dining room table if possible, or use a tray.

Think about your furniture

Wicker is probably the worst choice of furniture for your living room if you don’t get along with spiders. They have lots of perfectly protected, dark holes and areas where a spider will live very happily despite your fear of them.

To help keep spiders off your sofa, try putting sofa covers over them which will stop them from crawling down the cracks or gaps in between cushions and sofa arms.

Vacuum the corners of your room and sofa

You should vacuum your room and sofa regularly, especially the hard to reach corners of your room, underneath your sofa and in the corners of your sofa. These often tend to have more dust and can provide spiders with a great hiding place to build their web.

Tidy up children’s toys & living room decorations

As spiders like to hide in small holes and sheltered spaces, living rooms full of ornaments, books, and other decorations are the ideal arachnid-friendly environment, so make sure you regularly dust and clean them to avoid this happening.

Toys left lying around from your kids will also provide spiders the hiding places they wish to call home, so make sure to tidy these up regularly.

Sit in the dark

Try to avoid turning on the lights in the evenings, and, if you can, sit in the dark. Remember, light draws spiders to it. The lights then attract insects, which then attracts spiders into your home to feed on them.

Close your windows during the day

By keeping your windows closed during the day, you can lower the temperature of your living room by stopping heat from entering. Open them back up on an evening to allow a cooler breeze in once the sun goes down and the temperature drops.

Given that spiders prefer warm surroundings, keeping your living room chilly at night will deter them.

Use extractor fans cleverly

It’s a well known fact that spiders are attracted to heat. However, during hot weather, extractor fans can be put to double use. If you have an open plan living room and kitchen, leave your kitchen fans running for a while to rid your home of some of the excess heat.

Doing this can potentially stop spiders from entering your living room.

Add certain plants beside your sofa

Spiders dislike acidic smells and other strong scents. By adding plants such as mint, lemongrass, lavender or eucalyptus to your living room, due to their natural overpowering scents, it will help ward off spiders from your living room. .

Consider purchasing ultrasonic-based spider repellents. According to theory, spiders find ultrasonic sound uncomfortable, resulting in them leaving the area.