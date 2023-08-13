Spencer Matthews was on a holiday in Spain with his family when he was hospitalised for two days after overdosing on cold sore tablets. Spencer’s wife, Vogue Williams, explained the ordeal on her podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me, and detailed how she also became ill whilst on the family holiday.

She explained that her aunt, who had joined them on the holiday, also battled illness during their time in Spain. The model detailed how the holiday went downhill on the podcast, telling co-host Joanne McNally: “Spenny was hospitalised for two days because he is a little b***h and he can’t handle it.”

Joanne, who was noticeably shocked by Vogue’s admission, asked why Spencer ended up in a Spanish hospital. Vogue replied: “Well I will tell you what, he overdosed on cold sore tablets.

Former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews

“I am not joking, I am not joking, I’m not. He overdosed on cold sore tablets and his liver function, because he did it for a full week, taking 10 of these things and he said ‘oh they’re fine’ and he did it to me when I thought I felt a tingle and he said ‘darling take six of these and you’ll be fine’ and you’re only meant to take two.”

However, Vogue added she wasn’t sure that an “overdose” was the reason behind Spencer’s illness and said that it was likely he was struck down by the same sickness bug that had infected the family.