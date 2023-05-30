Hundreds of Sky broadband customers across the UK have reported an outage with the internet service this morning (May 30). Downdetector, which tracks website outages, has received reports from hundreds of users with a spike from around 6.30am.

The Downdetector website shows around 600 people have reported problems with the number expected to rise. Although a particular issue is yet to be specified, Downdetector reports that 91 per cent of people are having problems with the internet service.

People have taken to Twitter to discuss how they can not access Sky broadband at the moment.

One person tweeted: “Sky broadband down in the Bedhampton area, still have a dish so I can watch TV whilst I wait for them to fix the issue, glad I don’t have sky stream. Lets see how long it takes then to resolve the problem” Another said: “Anybody having trouble launching Netflix on Sky broadband” and a third added: “Is there a problem with Sky broadband. My router is on and shows three lights.”

Downdetector took to Twitter to inform the public about the outage. It tweeted: “User reports indicate Sky is having problems since 7:05 AM BST. http://downdetector.co.uk/status/sky/ RT if you’re also having problems #Skydown”

Sky down- list of locations affected

According to Downdetector these locations have recieved the most reported outages.