Shoppers hail 'genius' gadget that can help you stay ahead of sniffle-season

Sniffle season is upon us and Argos shoppers are hailing a 'genius' new bit of tech for keeping them fit and healthy, while still looking good in their homes.

As we head into the cold season, classrooms are breeding grounds for sneezes and sniffles, with parents bracing for the germs and infections their kids bring home.

But did you know that the best air purifiers can be a vital defence against infection - eliminating 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria?

That is true of Philips’ 3200 series Air Purifier, which shoppers are hailing as a “game changer”.*

The Philips 3200 Air Purifier is available now at Argos for just £260.

Shoppers are raving about the super-smart purifying technology that tackles pollutants as small as 0.003 microns thanks to its high-tech HEPA filters. It means an average-sized room in your home can be cleaned in less than six minutes*.

One reviewer gushed, "this one has really stepped up its game," noting how it's perfect for those dealing with dust or households with pets.

One happy customer praised the product for having "changed my life," as it helped them sleep better and experience fewer headaches - something we could all appreciate when juggling the school run.

Shoppers also love that the air purifier is energy efficient, using less energy than a lightbulb - which is a huge help for families already struggling with sky-high bills.

Not to mention the sleek and aesthetically pleasing design that even the biggest interior design fans will want in their homes. It even features an additional ring light feature, perfect for making homes feel warm as well as clean.

Most importantly, the advanced bit of technology doesn’t disturb your sleep while cleaning the air of your home. Parents have raved about the ‘super silent’ product which even at maximum speed, is still quieter than a normal conversation. Kids always get a restful night’s sleep and wake up ready to get the most out of their school days, cough and sniffle-free.

Cristina Raboj, Global Proposition Manager at Philips says: “It is great to see people are finding the air purifiers such a big help, especially as kids start to battle the winter term bugs.

“We know the advanced tech is winning over customers, but it's great to see that the sleek design and light features are proving popular too, meaning families don’t have to sacrifice an aesthetically pleasing home for a healthy one.

“Keeping the house clean and the family healthy may feel like a mammoth task for most parents but with the help of handy tools like these, we know families can breathe a little easier in the upcoming half-term.”

