Iceland 10 for £10: How to fill your freezer with Birds Eye frozen foods with the ‘easy tea’ deal
The multibuy offer means that items have been reduced to as little as £1.
Iceland has a brand-new offer available in store and online, giving households the opportunity to stock their freezer with cheap and easy to make items for teas.
The supermarket chain, which specialises in freezer food, have launched a deal where customers can buy 10 food items for only £10 - named 10 for £10 Easy Teas.
The deal allows customers to mix and match food items, with 13 available in the range which includes; pizzas, chicken dippers, fish fingers, yorkshire puddings, veggie fingers, potato waffles and more.
Included in the deal are big brands such as Birds Eye, Goodfella’s, and Aunt Bessie’s.
Items such as Goodfella’s Stonebaked Thin Pepperoni 332g are usually priced at £3, with other items in the deal usually priced between £1.60 and £2.50.
However, the multibuy deal means that the products are priced at £1 per item, with a freezer full of items available for only £10.
The full list of food items in the 10 for £10 deal includes:
Goodfella's Stonebaked Thin Pepperoni 332g
Goodfella's Stonebaked Thin Margherita 345g
Birds Eye 10 The Original Potato Waffles 567g
Birds Eye 8 Crispy Batter Fish Fingers 224g
Birds Eye 12 Chicken Dippers 220g
Birds Eye The Original Alphabites 456g
Aunt Bessie's 10 Proper Good Large Yorkshires 275g
Birds Eye 10 Chicken Fingers 250g
Birds Eye 2 Crispy Chicken in Tempura Batter 170g
Birds Eye 2 Southern Fried Chicken in Breadcrumbs 180g
Birds Eye 2 Battered Fish Fillets 200g
Birds Eye Green Cuisine 10 Veggie Fingers 284g
Birds Eye Garden Peas 375g
Iceland’s 10 for £10 Easy Teas deal is available in store and online.