There’s a shed load of talent on display at this year’s Shed of the Year 2023

As the UK heatwave rolls on, many lucky homeowners across the UK will be piling into their ordinary sheds and summer houses for a bit of shade. Meanwhile, an exclusive bunch of outhouse enthusiasts have gone a step further and are now vying for shed stardom.

This year’s Shed of the Year 2023 shortlist features a variety of categories from Budget and Cabin/Summerhouse to Nature’s Haven and Pub/Entertainment. Alongside classics such as Unexpected/Unique and Workshop/Studio, there are two brand new categories this year - Simple but Effective and Colourful.

Remarking on the innovation shown in this year’s submissions, Head Judge and Founder of the competition, Andrew Wilcox, said: “We’re now in the 17th year of the competition, and each year I am always surprised and delighted by the level of creativity shown by our entrants.

“It’s incredible what can be done to create a beautiful shed for as little as £150. The new categories have also opened the door to some of the competition’s most colourful creations. It really is too close to call this year: I’d be happy to see any of them win!”

Each year, three submissions are chosen from each category for the shortlist, but with particularly strong entries in the Simple but Effective, Unexpected/Unique and Workshop/Studio categories this year, four sheds have been selected from each.

A lucky contestant will win the award’s best prize yet - £1,000 in cash and £250 worth of Cuprinol products. The pubic choses the winner so in order to cast your vote you need to visit the Readersheds website.

Here’s a look at the 26 shed’s to make this year’s shortlist.

1 . Category: Workshop/Studio Name: Ben Hillman Shed: Tangerine Dream From: West Sussex Photo Sales

2 . Category: Workshop/Studio Name: Gary Dorr Shed: Tardis Cabinets of South Wales From: Swansea Photo Sales

3 . Category: Workshop/Studio Name: Sarah Glass Shed: Nan’s Woodworking Shed From: Buckinghamshire Photo Sales

4 . Category: Workshop/Studio Name: Kerry Truman Shed: The Makershed From: Derbyshire Photo Sales

