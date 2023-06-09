Sarah Ferguson says she was left in tears when Princess Eugenie told her of her newborn son’s name. Earlier this week Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank announced they welcomed Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on May 30.

The name pays tribute to several family members, including Jack’s late dad George Brooksbank. The middle name Ronnie is in tribute to Sarah’s late father Major Ronald Ferguson, who died in 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking publicly about her new grandchild for the first time, Fergie described Ernest as a "seriously beautiful little boy" and said the gesture moved her to tears. Speaking on an episode of her Tea Talks podcast, she said: "He’s a very, very seriously beautiful little boy. Of course, everybody says that.

“Of course, he is. Doting granny – doting GG. He’s done very, very well. When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they had put my dad in there. It was so kind, I thought. It made me cry."

Fergie, who is also a grandmother to Eugenie’s older son August, and Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna, launched her podcast, Tea Talks, last week. The new arrival is 13th in line to the throne moving the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward down to 14th place.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 06: Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York speaks onstage at Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York In Conversation With Samantha Barry at The 92nd Street Y New York, on March 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)