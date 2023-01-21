Sajid Javid urges ‘unsustainable’ NHS to charge patients for GP and A&E visits

Sajid Javid has called for ‘unsustainable’ NHS to charge patients for GP AND A&E visits following record waiting times in the UK. The former health secretary wants to see a “grown-up, hard-headed conversation” about reforming the NHS.

In a recent op-ed for the Times, Javid said that “extending the contributory principle” should be included in radical reforms to tackle high waiting times. According to NHS data, a record number of patients in England waited more than 12 hours in A&E in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sajid Javid - who announced he won’t be standing as a Conservative MP in the next general election - added that “too often the appreciation for the NHS has become a religious fervour and a barrier to reform”.

Former chancellor of the exchequer Sajid Javid is to step down.

The call comes months after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was forced to retract plans to introduce a £10 fine to patients who missed GP appointments. The measure was widely criticised by health professionals but indicative of further conversations of reform to come.