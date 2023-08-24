Sainsbury’s: Supermarket announces biggest ever Aldi price match cutting the cost on more than 40 products
Sainsbury’s has reduced a number of popular items including bread, soup and muffins.
Sainsbury’s cut the price on more than 40 products as part of its Aldi price match. The range of products includes Sainsbury’s own brand soups, burger buns and bread, as well as Bramley apple pies. The supermarket has also completed the roll-out of Nectar Prices, adding them to frozen food for the first time.
The latest price cuts bring the number of products on an Aldi price match to more than 400, with the supermarket saying this is its biggest ever value offering, with some savings as much as 25%.
Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts said: “We’re continuing to do all we can to battle inflation and as costs fall, so do our prices. We’re passing savings on as fast as we can, wherever we can, so that customers get the very best prices when they shop with us.”
- Sainsbury’s Medium Both in One Bread 800g: New price - 72p; Old price - 75p
- Sainsbury’s White Muffins x6: New price - £1.12; Old price - £1.50
- Sainsbury’s Bramley Apple Pies x6: New price - £1.29; Old price - £1.50
- Sainsbury’s Minestrone Soup 400g: New price - 67p; Old price - 75p
- Sainsbury’s Tikka Masala Curry Cooking Sauce 500g: New price - 99p; Old price: £1.20
- Sainsbury’s Naturally Sweet Sweetcorn in Water 325g: New price - 65p; Old price - 95p
- Linda McCartney Vegetarian Sausages x6 270g: Nectar Price - £1.25; Without Nectar - £2.50
- Goodfella’s Stonebaked Thin Pepperoni Pizza 332g: Nectar Price £1.50; Without Nectar £3
- Quorn Vegetarian Chicken Style Nuggets 300g: Nectar Price £1.25; Without Nectar £2.50
- Magnum Double Raspberry Ice Cream Sticks 3x85ml: Nectar Price £2.75; Without Nectar £4
- Sainsbury’s Frozen Blueberries 400g: Nectar Price £2; Without Nectar £2.50
- Birds Eye Omega 3 Fish Fingers x10 280g: Nectar Price £1.50; Without Nectar