Sainsbury’s cut the price on more than 40 products as part of its Aldi price match. The range of products includes Sainsbury’s own brand soups, burger buns and bread, as well as Bramley apple pies. The supermarket has also completed the roll-out of Nectar Prices, adding them to frozen food for the first time.

The latest price cuts bring the number of products on an Aldi price match to more than 400, with the supermarket saying this is its biggest ever value offering, with some savings as much as 25%.

Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts said: “We’re continuing to do all we can to battle inflation and as costs fall, so do our prices. We’re passing savings on as fast as we can, wherever we can, so that customers get the very best prices when they shop with us.”

Sainsbury’s Medium Both in One Bread 800g: New price - 72p; Old price - 75p

New price - 72p; Old price - 75p Sainsbury’s White Muffins x6: New price - £1.12; Old price - £1.50

New price - £1.12; Old price - £1.50 Sainsbury’s Bramley Apple Pies x6: New price - £1.29; Old price - £1.50

New price - £1.29; Old price - £1.50 Sainsbury’s Minestrone Soup 400g: New price - 67p; Old price - 75p

New price - 67p; Old price - 75p Sainsbury’s Tikka Masala Curry Cooking Sauce 500g: New price - 99p; Old price: £1.20

New price - 99p; Old price: £1.20 Sainsbury’s Naturally Sweet Sweetcorn in Water 325g: New price - 65p; Old price - 95p