Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Tesco are the latest supermarkets to ban disposable BBQ’s as the UK continues to bake in the heatwave.

Sainsbury’s said the policy was a precautionary measure, after pausing the sale of disposable barbecues until further notice due to the fire risk they pose as the ground is dry and hot leading to a wildfire breaking out with ease.

A Sainbury’s spokesperson said: “As a precautionary measure we are removing from sale all disposable barbecues until further notice.

"Safety is our highest priority and we have made this decision due to the hot and dry weather that we are currently experiencing across the country. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and listen to customer feedback.”

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: "In light of the long dry spell in the UK this summer we are temporarily removing disposable barbecues from all stores until further notice.

On the afternoon of Friday, 13 August, the UK is set to be hotter than the Bahamas, Jamaica and Barbados, as the country basks in temperatures of up to 35C.

The UK is currently experiencing its driest spell in 111 years, with grass now susceptible to fires.

Fire services are warning of "tinderbox conditions" and have asked people not to use barbecues in high risk places, such as balconies and on dry grass, after a steep increase in the number of call-outs.

A petition on the parliament petition website has been set up to ban disposable barbecues, with almost 22,000 people signing it.

The creator of the petition said: “We support moves to ban disposable BBQ’s in environmentally vulnerable areas.

“Limited restrictions will not stop them being used or brought into these spaces. This also does nothing to counter the damage they do outside these areas.