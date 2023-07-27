Sainsbury’s shoppers will see a reduction in toilet and kitchen roll as it looks to reduce customers costs on essential items. The price cuts will roll out on 12 products including Sainsbury’s ultra absorbent kitchen towels, super soft cushioned and quilted toilet rolls, and super soft tissues.

Shoppers will see up to a 7% reduction in the price of the essential items as inflation eases slightly. In the last two months, Sainsbury’s has lowered the prices of toilet paper and kitchen towels by 18%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sainsbury’s food commercial director, Rhian Bartlett said: “As the cost of living challenges continue, we remain completely focused on lowering prices on the essential products that our customers buy most often.

“We promised our customers that as soon as we see inflation falling, we will pass those savings straight on. That’s why for the second time in two months we are reducing the price of our own brand toilet roll with the addition of kitchen towel as the cost of pulp continues to fall.

Kids eat for £1 with the purchase of an adult hot main at all Sainsbury's cafes. From 11:30am every day.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep prices low on the high-volume products that we know are a staple in households across the country. We’re committed to offering the very best value so customers know that they are getting a great deal when they shop with us and do not need to go anywhere else.”