Romantic Escapes with The QHotels Collection this Valentine’s Day

In celebration of Valentine's Day, The QHotels Collection is offering a variety of romantic packages and deals across several of its stunning properties.

With options for gourmet dining, indulgent spa treatments, and tranquil countryside stays, these offers are tailored to make Valentine’s Day truly memorable.

Whether you’re looking to relax in luxury or celebrate love with a grand experience, here’s a guide to some top locations and their Valentine’s offerings:

Oulton Hall Hotel & Spa (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

This beautiful 18th-century mansion near Leeds offers a specially curated Valentine's package featuring romantic dinners, spa escapes, and luxurious overnight stays. Enjoy the perfect blend of historic charm and modern luxury for an unforgettable experience.

Crewe Hall (Cheshire)

A Grade I-listed Jacobean mansion, Crewe Hall invites couples to indulge in a romantic celebration with exclusive dining experiences, spa treatments, and tailored overnight stays.

Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort (Northumberland)

While not offering a dedicated Valentine's package, Slaley Hall presents a "2 Night Spa & Dine Stay" that includes two nights' accommodation, indulgent spa treatments, and elegant dining — an excellent choice for a romantic retreat.

Dunston Hall (Norfolk)

Dunston Hall's "Unwind & Dine Package" features accommodation, dinner, and breakfast, creating a serene atmosphere for couples seeking a peaceful and romantic getaway.

These romantic options ensure that couples can celebrate Valentine’s Day in style, comfort, and tranquillity. Whether you're planning a lavish escape or a cosy countryside retreat, The QHotels Collection offers something special for everyone.

To book visit: https://www.qhotels.co.uk/