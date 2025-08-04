Revealed: Top 10 hidden gems to retire to in 2025 - with Beverley making the list

When it comes to making plans to downsize somewhere new in retirement, many older Brits often find themselves wrestling with the same dilemma: should they follow the crowd to traditional retirement hotspots, or is there a fresh hidden gem out there that ticks every box that they might not have considered?

While towns like Torquay, Scarborough, Eastbourne, and Bournemouth are often regarded as some the UK’s most popular retirement spots, research from McCarthy Stone shows growing demand for its developments in less obvious locations.

With over a third of retirees opting to live in towns, and 29% choosing more rural areas according to latest YouGov data[1], the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities says that just some of the hidden gems that should be on people’s radars include charming market towns such as Wimborne, Sutton Coldfield, Stratford-upon-Avon and Beverley through to scenic countryside retreats and well-linked towns such as Waltham Abbey and Hook.

However, recent insights from McCarthy Stone indicate that many retirees aged 65 plus fear moving to a new location might not cater to their needs, or worry about building new connections after a move. Rather than these worries dampening their search, Chrissy Fice, Marketing Director for McCarthy Stone says that it’s quite the reverse and it’s these concerns that are in fact helping to redefine what people are looking for - with many putting an emphasis on finding locations that offer a ready-made community, convenience, and a welcoming environment.

In response, McCarthy Stone’s team of retirement experts have weighed up the options and created a list which provides a diverse array of unsung towns that cater for what retirees value most, with Wimborne, Sutton Coldfield and Stratford-upon-Avon being recommended as the top three locations in its top ten.

Chrissy comments: “With access to local amenities being named as the top “must-have” by three quarters of over 65s, other things people are looking for include good transport links, handy supermarkets, a central location (within a 15-minute walk), and either a coast or country backdrop. As a result, we’re seeing an uplift in enquiries from people looking for more ‘under the radar’ locations to move to.”

The research[2] from McCarthy Stone revealed that 23% of retirees say they want to downsize to a home designed for their lifestyle, while 24% would love a peaceful, quiet location for their next move. Helping provide inspiration to those looking to move to a hidden gem that ticks all the boxes in retirement, this new list includes everything from charming market towns and vibrant communities.

Proving you don’t have to settle for the obvious choices to enjoy your best retirement, here are McCarthy Stone’s top recommendations for under-the-radar locations that offer a fulfilling retirement lifestyle in 2025, along with a spotlight on why each town deserves a mention.

Top 10 hidden gems to retire to:

Wimborne, Dorset– Wimborne Minster - voted Dorset’s best place to live last year by online lifestyle platform Muddy Stilettos - is a charming market town brimming with history and cultural attractions such as the Tivoli Theatre and nearby National Trust property Kingston Lacy. It also has a wide range of independent shops, cafes and restaurants. Thanks to its riverside setting it offers a tranquil place to live and is just 30 minutes’ drive away from Sandbanks beach for those seeking day trips to the seaside. Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands – Famous for the picturesque green spaces of Sutton Park – one of the largest urban parks in Europe –this hidden gem offers the perfect balance for those looking to blend convenience, culture and relaxation. As well as a vibrant shopping and entertainment district which features Sutton Arts Theatre, it also offers convenient transport options aplenty for those looking to explore nearby Birmingham’s arts venues or the NEC. Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire – Steeped in heritage, Stratford-upon-Avon is best known as the birthplace of William Shakespeare and as a result is home to iconic attractions like Shakespeare’s Birthplace, Anne Hathaway’s Cottage, and the Royal Shakespeare Theatre. The town offers tranquil riverside strolls along the River Avon and an abundance of independent shops and eateries. With excellent travel connections, it’s an ideal spot for those seeking a blend of culture, convenience, and community. Waltham Abbey, Essex – Home to the historic Waltham Abbey Church, the Lee Valley Regional Park and the Epping Forest District Museum, this bustling market town offers retirees a whole host of amenities with historic twist thanks to its stunning backdrop of 16th century timber-framed buildings and the Art Nouveau town hall. It’s the ideal choice for those seeking accessibility and finding new connections in retirement thanks to various events that celebrate the town’s unique history such as the Festival of Water. Meanwhile there are many retiree-friendly activities provided by the local U3A, the community centre and those run by Age UK. Beverley, East Yorkshire – Known for its stunning Beverley Minster and gorgeous market square, this picturesque town offers a mix of history, culture, and convenience. With so much to discover, retirees will relish exploring the Beverley Westwood pasture for open green spaces, dropping by the Treasure House Museum, or enjoying a day at Beverley Racecourse with friends. With a variety of independent shops, cafes, and regular community events, Beverley is a lively yet peaceful place to call home. Rugby, Warwickshire – Famed as the birthplace of rugby football, this town combines a rich sporting heritage with modern amenities. Visit the Rugby School Museum to learn about the sport’s origins, enjoy the green spaces of Caldecott Park, or explore the Rugby Art Gallery and Museum. With great transport connections and a dynamic town centre, Rugby offers a balance of activity and relaxation for retirees. Harleston, Norfolk – Located in the heart of Norfolk, Harleston is celebrated for its traditional weekly markets and independent shops. History buffs will love Harleston Museum to delve into local history, while adventurers will relish exploring the Waveney Valley for scenic countryside, or enjoying a meal at one of the town’s cosy cafes. With a welcoming community and all essential amenities close by, it’s a delightful spot for those looking for a slower pace of life. Hook, Hampshire – Nestled in the Hampshire countryside, Hook is a quintessentially British village offering the perfect mix of charm and convenience. Whether seeking a peaceful countryside walk, taking a visit to the ruins of nearby Odiham Castle for a slice of history, or enjoying a meal at one of Hook’s quality pubs and restaurants, it’s a great place to ease into retirement. With excellent rail links, it’s an ideal location for those seeking a peaceful yet well-connected lifestyle – not least thanks to the village’s sports and leisure clubs, and two halls regularly hosting events. Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire – Milton Keynes might be a modern town designed with practicality in mind, but it has so much to offer retirees. With the famous Bletchley Park, home of World War 2 codebreakers, right on its doorstep, one can also explore the MK Gallery for contemporary art, or enjoy the outdoors at Willen Lake and Campbell Park. With abundant green spaces, a wealth of shopping options, and quick transport links to London and beyond, Milton Keynes is a great option for those seeking a rewarding and accessible lifestyle. Olney, Buckinghamshire – Located on the Great River Ouse, Olney is a great place to retire to. With its characterful streets, independent shops and cafes in the Market Place and importantly a strong sense of community, it has previously been named as one of the best places to live in the UK by The Times. There’s so much to see and do from regular local events such as the Olney Farmers’ Market through to the Pancake Race - all adding to the town’s charm.

Talking about the top ten, Chrissy concludes: “Whether you crave a gentle pace, stimulating social life, or simply a sense of belonging, each of these towns deliver on what many retirees are seeking. These aren’t just familiar destinations—they’re places with unique character, often just waiting to be discovered.”

“Our research confirms that retirees are looking for vibrant, connected, yet peaceful locations where their happiness and independence come first. People move for many different reasons, but often this will be because something has changed – no matter how small or significant, and we’re proud to support people making these important decisions and helping them to live a better life by offering a selection of retirement living developments across these highly liveable towns which are perfect for making the most of every moment.”

One person who has chosen to relocate to McCarthy Stone’s number one hidden gem retirement destination – Wimborne - is Judith Kent, 75. One of the first to move to the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living Plus development, Market House at The Old Market Village last October, she previously lived in Bournemouth.

Keen for a fresh start, Judith – who previously worked as a tax manager - sought out retirement living options in Wimborne and came across The Old Market Village. “I really wanted to move to Wimborne, as it has such a wonderful variety of independent shops,” she reveals. “Wimborne is full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered, even now I’m still finding new places. There are lots of lovely little alleyways and courtyards with various boutiques, cafes, and restaurants, along with an independent greengrocer and farm shop. Every time I visit, I try to go somewhere different.

“In Bournemouth, I didn’t leave the house very often, which made me feel like I was trapped within my four walls. But now, I can simply walk to the communal lounge or bistro in the development where there are always lots of people to chat to. It’s given me a sense of purpose. Now, I make the effort to get involved.”

McCarthy Stone offers a wide range of retirement properties in these stand-out locations, all designed to foster independence, support, and the best that each town has to offer.

To discover more about Retirement Living the UK’s best under-the-radar towns, visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk or call 0800 201 4811.

