Research reveals the average age children in Yorkshire are granted independence
The research, which was conducted amongst UK parents by name label manufacturer My Nametags, found that children in Yorkshire are granted some freedoms earlier than the rest of the nation.
At 11, children in the region are allowed to go to the local shop alone but children in the rest of the UK must wait until age 12.
Similarly, children in Yorkshire are trusted to go to use the internet without supervision and have their own bank card from aged 12, a year earlier than the national average.
The data also shows differences between families living in a city compared with those in the countryside. Across the UK, children living in the countryside experience freedom a year earlier than those in urban areas, on average. For instance, children in rural areas can play outside alone by age 11, whilst those in cities must wait until age 12.
The research also investigated the impact of mobile phones on modern children’s independence. Whilst 51% of parents in the UK feel more comfortable allowing their children independence outside of the home because they carry a phone, the vast majority of parents are afraid of the risks posed by unsupervised mobile use. In fact, online bullying (80%) and online predators (83%) are now the top risks feared by parents.
Online habits are also the most likely to lead to regret, with personal mobiles and social media access the top freedoms parents wish they had waited longer to allow. This is often due to pressure from other families, with one in six feeling pushed into granting independence earlier than they feel comfortable by other parents.
Yet, despite concerns about the risks involved, 75% of parents aim to give their children independence at the same age or younger than they did when they were a child.
Lars B. Andersen, Managing Director at My Nametags, commented: “We support parents as they prepare their children for new milestones, from starting nursery as toddlers, to heading off to secondary school. So, we were interested to find out more about attitudes towards independence amongst UK families.
“The data shows that many parents opt to grant their children more freedom around the time they start secondary school. But, it’s clear this isn’t an easy decision, with families weighing up the risks and benefits, whilst also grappling with external pressures. And it’s no surprise, granting a child independence is one of the most challenging aspects of parenthood. But it’s also one of the most rewarding. We hope this research makes parents feel less alone as they embark on this journey, and offers some useful insight to help them make the right decision for their family.”
The official age of independence in Yorkshire:
- Go to the local shop alone – 11 years
- Attend a sleepover – 11 years
- Walk to school alone – 12 years
- Have a mobile phone – 12 years
- Be responsible for a pet – 12 years
- Use the internet without supervision – 12 years
- Have a bank account/card – 12 years
- Stay home alone – 13 years
- Have a social media account – 13 years
- Use public transport alone – 13 years
- Wear makeup – 13 years
- Go into town with friends – 13 years
- Look after a sibling – 14 years
- Go on holiday with friends – 15 years
- Try alcohol for the first time – 15 years