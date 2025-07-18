Research reveals that 65% of Yorkshire and Humber parents are concerned their teenagers are following unsafe diet trends from influencers

Fast food, endless scrolling, and viral snack trends are dominating British teens daily lives, research by Vitabiotics Wellteen Gummies, has revealed.

Teens are heading into summer planning to consume more fast food, takeaways, junk food and snacks, compared to during term time; and endlessly social media scrolling, combined with snacking, is resulting in teens entering summer with poor eating habits.

Top data for Yorkshire and the Humber, reveals:

82% of teenagers in the in the North West eat junk food once a week or more 27% of teens said they rely on ordering food from takeaway apps on their phone, a few times a week or more. 39% turn to TikTok for diet advice, despite rising misinformation Only 10% know their recommended daily nutrient intake

Vitabiotics Wellteen Gummies

Parents of Yorkshire and the Humber teens are worried to, with:

Nearly half (45%) lacking confidence in their child’s ability to maintain a balanced diet over summer 40% fear their teen being exposed to unverified or harmful nutrition advice on social media 43% said social media is negatively shaping their views on food and health

“When school’s out, routines go out the window. With more time on their hands, teens often find themselves endlessly scrolling, staying up late, and grazing on quick-fix snacks that leave them running on empty,” says Tina Lond-Caulk, nutritionist and author. “But with a few small changes — like prepping healthy snacks together and keeping the kitchen stocked with real, nourishing foods, parents can make a powerful difference.”

