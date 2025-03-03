Pyjama Pride: York is dressing down and loving it

It seems York locals are in love with their pyjamas with more than three quarters of the region (76 percent) admitting they love their PJs so much that they put them on as soon as they get home. While a further 62 percent have even admitted to answering the door to the postman while in their comfies.

According to new research from windows and doors expert Safestyle, one in four (43 percent) of York locals would wear their pyjamas all the time if they could, clocking up an impressive ten hours a day in bed wear – compared to the national average of eight hours.

A huge 81 percent said they thought their pyjamas were the best thing to sit around in, while three quarters said comfort and relaxation were the main motivators for wearing their pyjamas.

In fact, almost half (43 percent) admitted to going a step further, and wearing their pyjamas for the ENTIRE day when working from home. And almost three in ten (29 percent) have even refused to change for a work Zoom call, just adding a smart top or shirt to their pyjama bottoms.

Scarlett Moffatt has been working with Safestyle to uncover the results

But it’s not just during the working day that York locals embrace pyjamas and slippers, 67 percent say they regularly wear them for the whole day when they are not working, spending an average of 14 days a month in their jammies.

York’s love of comfort is so strong that residents regularly make trips outside the house wearing pyjamas with 62 percent admitting to taking the bins out, 14 percent doing the school run and ten percent popping to the shops, all while wearing their PJs.

Almost one in three (24 percent) have received a takeaway, as well as 29 percent admitting they have tended to the garden all while in the comfort of their pyjamas, which is 21 percent higher than the national average.

But it is not just pyjamas that York love wearing around the house, over half (53 percent) love walking around the house in their undies.

Surprisingly, two thirds (57 percent) say they AREN’T worried about someone seeing them through their window while they walk around naked, and one in ten (19 percent) go a step further and admit to hoovering in the buff.

Other household jobs that York residents like doing in the nude include washing up or dusting (14 percent), cooking (ten percent) and cleaning the windows (ten percent).

Four in ten (38 percent) admit they have been caught out in their pyjamas or undies when someone has unexpectedly come over.

Scarlett Moffatt, working with Safestyle, said: “There’s no better feeling than getting home and into your PJs after you’ve been out all day. Relaxing in your favourite comfy clothes and enjoying the feeling of just being at home is the best! I’d wear PJs to work if it was socially acceptable!”

A spokesperson for Safestyle said: “This revealing data shows how relaxed the nation is when it comes to going about their daily routines in the comfort of their own home – choosing to chill out in their “comfies” – or in some cases opting to wear nothing at all. What’s particularly eye-opening is that over two thirds don’t seem to mind who sees them through their window.

For those who feel more inhibited but want to make the most of the light from their windows, privacy glass is a great option to keep what goes on indoors under wraps – especially as evening draws in.”

Things in York locals have done in their PJs:

1. Answered the door to the postman – 62%

2. Taken the bins out – 62%

3. Answered the door to a delivery driver – 57%

4. Dug up weeds in the garden – 29%

5. Taken in a takeaway – 24%

6. Worked from home – 24%

7. Popped to the shops – 10%

8. Swept the driveway – 10%

9. Filled the car up with petrol – 10%

10. Done the school run – 14%

For more information, please visit: https://www.safestyle-windows.co.uk/exposed-britain.