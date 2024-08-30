£100 warning to anyone buying Oasis tickets this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Millions of Oasis fans across the country interested in buying tickets to the band’s landmark reunion tour this weekend have been issued an urgent warning.

Experts from cashback website, easyfundraising, are telling fans to buy tickets through Ticketmaster using the easyfundraising platform so charities and good causes can cash in on your purchase.

At the moment, if you buy your ticket without using easyfundraising, a charity or good cause will not benefit.

But, if you use easyfundraising and purchase on the Ticketmaster website, a small donation can then be gained by a good cause or charity without it costing you a penny extra on your bill.

Tickets to the event can cost more than £500 to see Noel and Liam on any given date.

Oasis fans have been gearing up for the star’s UK concert which is set to take place at a range of venues on 16 different dates, including Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Heaton Park in Manchester and London’s Wembley Stadium.

And while the donation from Ticketmaster when using the easyfundraising platform to a good cause or charity may be as small as 0.5 percent, in a cost-of-living crisis when fewer people are giving, it could prove crucial. With the touted Wembley ticket package for a family of four potentially reaping a £100 donation.

The charities and causes you could donate to range from the larger organisations like Macmillan, Save the Children and Dementia UK to smaller causes such as 9th Didsbury Brownies, Rescue Kitties Manchester and Salford Symphony Orchestra.

James Moir, the CEO of easyfundraising, says: “Up and down the country, fans of Oasis have been rushing to buy tickets to see the finally come back to our stages.”

“All we’re asking is before buying your tickets this weekend, please consider doing it through the easyfundraising platform.

“Why? Because by purchasing your tickets on Ticketmaster through the easyfundraising platform, you could help one of your favourite charities or good causes benefit from a much-needed donation.

“Ticketmaster will donate a small percentage of your ticket buy to the charity or good cause you select on easyfundraising, but only if you do it through the easyfundraising platform.

“And the great thing for Oasis fans is that it won’t add anything to the cost of their ticket. You can buy to see the superstar and help those in need too. So, it’s well worth getting involved in.”