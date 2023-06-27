According to data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) the price of a pint of beer has jumped by about 50p in just over 12 months. Taking into account the regional variations, on average, pub-goers face paying a price of about £4.56 for a pint of draught lager.

In May last year, the same drink cost on average around £4.07, 47p cheaper, according to the ONS. Month on month, draught lager saw a 0.5% rise from £4.54 in April 2023, meaning the average price tag of a pint has jumped 11% over the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the second consecutive month that draught lager prices had risen by 11% year on year. Over the same time period, the price of a draught pint of bitter rose from £3.50 to £3.80.

If the trend continues, the average price of a pint of lager in the UK could surpass £5 by next year. The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) national chairman Nik Antona said that the latest ONS data was "worrying".

Stock drinking picture, photo from Johnny Green PA Images