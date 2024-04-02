Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police bodycam footage shows the moment an officer uncovers an underground stash of cocaine at the address of a drug dealer. An officer searching suspect Kyle Joyner’s address found 1.5kg of cocaine, which Joyner had attempted to hide, buried in the earth.

Four kilos of cocaine, estimated to be worth around £320,000, was seized from three men last year, along with cannabis, drug paraphernalia and weapons. After pleading guilty, Austen Barnes-Sargeant, Carlie Bridges, Kyle Joyner and Paul O’Shea were sentenced on March 28 at Bristol Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prison sentences totalling more than 20 years were handed out to Barnes-Sargeant, Bridges, Joyner and O’Shea for their involvement in supplying the drugs.

Austen Barnes-Sargeant, Carlie Bridges, Kyle Joyner and Paul O'Shea.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Lavender said: “These sentences conclude a significant policing operation targeting this group of people who were supplying cocaine to the streets of Bristol. Evidence was found to show their operation was worth hundreds of thousands of pounds as they sought to profit from other people’s misery brought on by drug use.