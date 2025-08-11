People from Leeds switch into holiday mode when they see this landmark on their way to the airport

Scammonden Bridge has become the unofficial landmark for Leeds holidaymakers, with many seeing it as the point where their holiday truly begins, data has revealed.

According to a study from Manchester Airport, the moment Leeds travellers pass Scammonden Bridge on the M62, their consider their holiday officially ‘activated’.

To mark this milestone, the airport has installed a giant 6ft deckchair - within the ‘holiday mode’ zone – giving future passengers a perfect picture moment before they’ve even reached departures.

The study also reveals the top rituals once people arrive at the airport, with grabbing a coffee or drink and browsing World Duty Free (38%) topping the list of must-do activities before take-off. That’s followed by buying a coffee (36%) and taking pre-flight photos or selfies (17%) to mark the start of the trip.

Manchester Airport unveiled a giant 6ft deckchair to officially mark where holiday mode is ‘activated’

TOP TEN PRE-FLIGHT RITUALS OF PEOPLE FROM LEEDS

Browsing world duty free (38%) Buying a coffee or drink (36%) Taking photos/selfies (17%) Shopping for travel essentials (13%) Wearing an airport outfit (13%) Visiting a specific restaurant or bar at the airport (13%) Listening to a playlist (11%) Switching phone to do not disturb (10%) Letting the kids explore activity zones (8%) Watching planes take off (7%)

The findings shine a light on how the airport experience kicks off a holiday and builds excitement for a trip abroad.

Jennifer Byrne-Smith, director of customer operations at Manchester Airport, said: “We’re proud to connect the North to the world and to give people travelling through our airport a world class experience. The airport plays a significant role in ramping up that pre-holiday excitement, and from the moment our passengers arrive at the airport, treating themselves is a big part of that tradition.

“This survey confirms what we’ve long recognised, people love to get their holiday started at the airport, whether it’s indulging in a pre-flight meal, picking up a luxury item at World Duty Free or simply taking in the airfield views and enjoying the atmosphere. That’s why we’ve committed to a significant investment worth £1bn in enhancing the passenger experience across our terminals, from upgraded dining and retail options to more comfortable and efficient spaces, ensuring every journey starts on a high.”

With so many travellers seeing the airport as an important part of their getaway, Manchester Airport is proud to be the place many holidaymakers ‘activate’ their holiday experience, long before they reach their destination.

For further information, please visit the website here: https://www.manchesterairport.co.uk/competitions-and-offers/retail-food-drink-offers/