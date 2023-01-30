Paul Burrell spoke candidly about his cancer diagnosis on ITV’s Lorraine on Monday morning.

The former butler of Princess Diana, 64, who lives near Chester, was visibly tearful as he opened up for the first time on TV about his life changing prostate cancer diagnosis which he received in August 2022.

Lorraine said: “He’ll be sharing his cancer news for the first time in the hope that he’ll help others."

Paul Burrell, the former butler of Princess Diana, (GettyImages)

Paul explained: “I’m tired because I’m on hormone therapy at the moment, it’s sort of robbing me of my testosterone”.

“My beard isn’t growing like it should, I’m tired and emotional and I get hot flushes”.

Paul explained that he was feeling well but needed a full medical for a TV show and out of that came “a surprisingly high PSA (Prostate-specific antigen) test” that led to him seeing his GP.

The GP recommended an MRI scan (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) and the results came back with a shadow on his prostate meaning it was cancer.

Paul wanted to speak about his diagnosis to urge women watching the show to push their husbands, brothers or sons out the door and get checked by the doctore, so no-one else has to go through this.

The former servant of the royal household served the Queen from the age of 18 and then went on to work as Princess Diana’s personal butler for 10 years.

Dr Hilary explained that Paul’s case is complex because it’s hormonal.

Paul said: “mine is a different one altogether because it’s on the outside of my prostate and it’s like a blister. If it bursts it will send cancer cells to the rest of my body so it has to be taken care of”.

Dr Hilary said a one off test isn’t good enough and it should be something being continually checked.

Paul praised the NHS saying that they have been “absolutely fantastic”. He went on to explain that when he told his two sons who live in America, they said: “dad, we need to spend more time with you”.

Paul told told Lorraine that he was “devastated” after receiving the news and the Queen died only a few weeks after his diagnosis.

The former Butler said that he thought Prince Harry had “lost the plot” after being upset when he was criticised and referred to as “mummy’s butler” in the tell-all memoir book Spare.

Paul was close to Harry from the day he was born and so is upset that Harry hasn’t reached out to him over the years.

He said: “He [Prince Harry] has forgotten the words loyalty, duty, respect to his country, to the people of our country and to his family”.

Paul confirmed he will be having surgery on the 23 February and Lorraine said they will continue to follow his story. He hopes to help other men so they can see the warning signs and get seen sooner as early detection saves lives.