An easyJet plane travelling from the UK was forced to make an emergency landing after it was struck by lightning. The flight which took off from Ediburgh was travelling to Milan on Friday (June 30) when the shocking incident occurred.

Passengers have reported hearing loud bangs and the lights going out after they ended up in the centre of a lightning storm. The pilots were forced to make an emergency landing in Turin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passenger Gordon Ritchie, from Glasgow, told The Scotsman: “There was a real bang and all the lights, like the seatbelt signs, went off. I knew something had gone wrong from that sound - it sounded strange and everyone was really startled."

“When we got off the aircraft I asked them if we got hit by lightning and if it was serious, and I was told ‘yes’. They said the engineers needed to come and take a look at the plane before they could do anything with it.”

The passengers were then transported from Turin to Milan by coach. Gordon added: “The pilots did a really good job - they looked pretty white afterwards. It was scary but no one was injured and Easyjet dealt with it really well.”

Engineers were called to inspect the plane and the passengers were taken to Milan by coach.

EasyJet has extended the validity date on Covid vouchers by an extra six months (Photo: Adobe)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An easyJet spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight EJU3834 from Edinburgh to Milan on 30 June diverted to Turin following a lightning strike, as a precaution and in line with procedures. The aircraft is equipped to safely withstand lightning and at no point was the safety of the flight compromised.