Over half of Gen X are embracing ‘lessting’ but nostalgia makes letting go harder than ever

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘Lessting’ is a rising trend for those who desire to live more simply as they get older, with 55% of 45 to 60-year-olds insisting on throwing out old items

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bittersweet journey of decluttering, dubbed ‘Lessting’ is capturing the hearts and homes of Gen X.

For 45 – 60-year-olds, simplifying their lives by shedding old possessions is both a liberating and emotional task, according to recent research by cleaning and laundry expert, Dr. Beckmann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Lessting’ is the term the brand has given to the desire to live with less and create more space in the home. It is the opposite of nesting, the parental process of preparing a home for the arrival of a baby.

‘Lessting’ is a rising trend for those who desire to live more simply as they get older

The nationwide study1 found more than half of Gen X (55%) are eager to declutter, seeking the control and organisation that comes with a clean space. Yet for 42%, the nostalgic tug of the past often keeps them from ever getting around to it.

For some, the challenge lies in confronting sentimental items, nearly a quarter (24%) struggle to let go of family heirlooms and meaningful gifts with women particularly susceptible with 29% more likely than men (20%) to hold onto these.

Millennials have their own take on ‘Lessting’, with financial reasons playing a significant role. One in four (24%) declutter by selling unwanted items, while 34% believe living with less brings happiness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet, Brits remain a nation of stockpilers. Common culprits include old cables and chargers (40%), outdated magazines (23%) and even unmatched socks (18%). But change is on the horizon as almost a quarter (22%) of the UK feel their parents need to declutter the most, with 27% of participants stating they’d feel overwhelmed tackling their parents’ home due to its desperate need of a clear-out.

To help tackle the issues that come with cluttered homes, Dr. Beckmann has partnered with professional organiser, Dilly Carter, to offer top tips and advice on how to let go of items that are no longer required.

Dilly Carter, said “Decluttering can be transformative, especially as we start a new year, but it’s also very personal. Gen X is facing a unique crossroads, looking ahead to a simpler future while honouring the memories tied to their possessions.

“The key is to take it step by step, focusing on what truly adds value to your life now and whether you can see yourself using it in 6 – 12 months time. There are simple solutions that help reduce stockpiling in the home and save space in condensed areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The under the sink cupboard can get out of control, so I recommend having just a couple of key hero products under there and using multi-purpose space saving products like Dr. Beckmann’s Magic Leaves range is a great way to achieve this. Incorporating these small yet effortless changes, ensures that everyone can feel in control of their space and live with less as we continue into a new year.”

Natasha Brook, a spokesperson for Dr. Beckmann, said: “Lessting isn’t just about tidying up, it’s about improving mental well-being by letting go of the past. We recognise the emotional and practical challenges of decluttering, which is why we’ve partnered with expert, Dilly Carter, to share advice and tips to help people across the nation embrace a lighter, more organised way of living.

“Here at Dr. Beckmann, we understand the importance of keeping your cupboards stocked, especially when it comes to the cleaning cupboard. However, it’s easy to fall into a clutter cycle, so we want to help Brits start the year with a declutter and freshen up of their space without having to sacrifice functionality.

“Our Magic Leaves range is designed for saving valuable space, with concentrated cleaning power in just one ultra-lightweight sheet, these compact packaged products use 75% less packaging than comparable plastic bottles, with the Laundry Detergent Sheets saving twice as much space per wash. These offer great space saving solutions for the whole home, from laundry, toilet and surfaces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr. Beckmann’s Magic Leaves Laundry Detergent Sheets, Toilet Cleaning Sheets and Floor & Multi-Surface Cleaning Sheets are available to buy at Tesco and online at Amazon and Dr. Beckmann’s website from £2. To purchase the cleaning products, please visit Tesco or Dr. Beckmann’s website here: https://www.dr-beckmann.co.uk/products/#

DILLY CARTER’S TOP DECLUTTERING TIPS

START WHERE YOU FEEL MOST COMFORTABLE

Begin with the areas that are troubling you the most or the space you feel ready to tackle. If the thought of a big project overwhelms you, start small and work your way up, even a single cupboard can make a difference. The key is taking those first (and sometimes scary) steps

ASSESS THE USAGE OF EACH ITEM

Ask yourself when was the last time I used this? If the answer is a year or years and it’s gathering dust, this is your sign you may no longer need this item, or it no longer serves a purpose in your life. Being honest with yourself can allow you to make more practical choices

PAY ATTENTION TO YOUR EMOTIONAL RESPONSE

Look at the item and think about how it makes you feel when you hold it or see it. This can help you assess whether the item brings you a feeling of joy, sadness or evoke no feelings at all. If it doesn’t spark happiness or hold a meaningful purpose, it might be time to let it go

CREATE CLEAR SORTING PILES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When tackling a space like the cupboard under the stairs or a drawer, empty it completely onto a clear surface or area. Sort the items into three piles, keep, sell and donate. This method helps you visualise what you truly require and what can move on to a home that needs it

LIMIT DUPLICATES OR MULTIPLES

Make a note of how many similar items you own, for example, how many cleaning products do you have for the toilet or how many mugs do you really need? Then, set realistic limits based on your lifestyle. Aim to keep a manageable number of essential items that you truly love or use daily. The cleaning cupboard is an easy area to overfill, so I’d recommend having five hero products and using compact items like Dr. Beckmann’s Laundry Detergent Sheets and their versatile Floor & Multi-Surface Cleaning Sheets - which combines several products into one space saving pack – as these are a great space saving solution

EMPTY THE SPACE COMPLETELY

For larger decluttering tasks, take everything out of the room or area in question. Starting with a blank slate allows you to see the potential of the space. Decluttering doesn’t have to be done all at once, progress adds up over time

SET A DECLUTTERING SCHEDULE

Break the task into a manageable session. Set aside a specific time each day or week to tackle each room or area which needs attention. Consistency helps avoid burnout and keeps you motivated

ADAPT THE ‘ONE IN, ONE OUT’ RULE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To prevent clutter from building up again, make a habit of removing one item for every new item you bring into the home. This ensures you maintain balance and avoid over-accumulation. Avoid keeping items ‘just in case’. Be honest about whether you’ll use something in the future

SET GOALS FOR EACH SPACE

Visualise how you want a space to feel and function before you start decluttering. Whether it’s a minimalist wardrobe or a clutter-free kitchen, have a clear goal

ENLIST THE HELP WHEN NEEDED

Decluttering can feel overwhelming, so don’t be afraid to ask for help. A friend, family member or even a professional organiser can offer support, objective and motivation. You never know, decluttering with a loved one can bring back fond memories as you sift through sentimental items

TOP 10 ITEMS IN THE HOME THAT BRITS’ HOLD ONTO

A box of cables/chargers (40%)

Old magazines (23%)

Packaging from an expensive purchase (21%)

Unmatched socks (18%)Childhood toys (17%)

Expired spices (17%)

Ticket from an event (16%)

Takeaway menus (14%)

A broken remote (14%)

Expired cleaning products (12%)