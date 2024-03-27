Runaway ostrich holds up city traffic after escaping from zoo in bizarre video
This video shows the bizarre moment an ostrich holds up traffic after escaping from a zoo on the morning of March 26. Taken aback, motorists had to slow down or stop as the animal, named Tadori, avoided the cars.
In the footage, filmed by an onlooking driver, Tadori trots down the busy main road with a steady stream of traffic following behind. The ostrich runs sideways across multiple lanes before seemingly colliding with a slow-moving vehicle. The animal quickly recovers and continues to run around.
The video of the Ostrich was filmed at the Daewon Tunnel Intersection in Seongnam, South Korea. Tadori had escaped from a zoo called Bug City and reportedly spent an hour running loose before being secured by police in a car park 1.6 miles away. Tadori was safely returned to the zoo.
