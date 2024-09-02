Operatic Society faces uncertain future amid town hall renovations
This closure, beginning shortly after their upcoming production, puts the Society’s long-standing tradition of annual autumn musicals and Christmas pantomimes at risk.
Established in 1927, the Morley Amateur Operatic Society has delighted generations of theatre-goers with its vibrant productions. The Society relies heavily on ticket sales to fund its activities, with their bi-annual shows being key to keeping the organisation afloat.
However, with Morley Town Hall closed for renovations until at least 2026, the Society’s ability to continue operating is in jeopardy.
Their upcoming show, Made in Dagenham, scheduled for September 18-21, will be their final performance until the Town Hall reopens its doors. Whether they will be able to resume after the renovations depends on their ability to raise sufficient funds to survive the interim period.
The prospect of not being able to hold their traditional Christmas pantomime next January is a significant blow to both the Society and the community. The society has performed their pantomime for 50 years now, having only missed performances previously due to COVID-19 regulations.
“We are deeply saddened that we won’t be able to put on our annual pantomime this coming January,” said Albert Roberts, chairman of the Society.
“It’s a tradition that means so much to our members and our audience. However, we are very excited about our upcoming production of Made in Dagenham, which we hope will be a fitting farewell, for now, to Morley Town Hall.”
Made in Dagenham, based on the true story of the 1968 Ford sewing machinists’ strike, is a rousing musical that celebrates the power of community and the fight for equality.
Set in Essex in the late 1960s, the show follows the journey of a group of female factory workers who band together to demand equal pay, sparking a movement that would change the course of history. With its catchy musical numbers and inspiring storyline, Made in Dagenham is a poignant choice for the Society’s last performance before the hiatus.
