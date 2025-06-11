One in four Gen Z in Leeds always check their phone on the throne

A quarter of Gen Z in Leeds will check their phone every time they’re ‘on the throne’, a new survey can reveal.

Research from mobile network operator Talkmobile – who believe mobiles should help not hinder everyday life – has delved into how distracting the devices have become.

The finding suggests the unsanitary mix of wiping and swiping is now normal toilet practice for many youths in the northern city – a habit both health and hygiene experts strongly advise against.

Exactly a quarter (25%) of Leeds Gen Z population – aged 18 to 27– admit they check their phone ‘every’ time they use the loo, according to the survey of 2,000 UK adults.

A further 25% conceded that they ‘almost always’ bog browse, with a further quarter admitting they often look at their phone.

This means that three in four youngsters in Leeds (75%) will think nothing of whipping their phone out on the loo.

However, it isn’t just Gen Z who appear to have become comfortable with scrolling their phone while taking a load off.

Over a quarter of Leeds millennials (28%) also confirmed that they often will be on their phone while sitting on the toilet.

In general, around a quarter of Brits routinely check their phone while using the loo – with one in 10 (14%) checking it ‘every time’ and a one in 10 (11%) ‘nearly always’ looking.

And, more men than women habitually have at least one hand on their phone while on the loo – with 15% of men checking ‘every time’ compared to 12% of women.

Millennial men are Britain’s second biggest bog-browsers, with more than a quarter (28%) of males aged 28 to 43 checking their phone during ‘every’ visit – compared to just one in 10 (16%) of women of the same generation.

Older men are far more engaged in the job at hand when visiting the loo. Just 14% of Gen X males and 5% of Boomer blokes check their phone on ‘every’ visit – compared to 8% and 3% of women respectively.

A Talkmobile spokesmansaid: “We urge all our customers to be disengaged before they become engaged.”