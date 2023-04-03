News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
29 minutes ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
1 hour ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
2 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
3 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
3 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
Breaking

Olivier Awards 2023: Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal win big at awards show - full list of winners

Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal won top awards at last night’s Olivier Awards following stints on London’s West End.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:07 BST- 2 min read

Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer swooped top gongs for their debuts on London’s West End at the 2023 Olivier Awards.The biggest night in British theatre returned last night (April 2) and saw Killing Eve star Comer win Best Actress for her performance as Tessa in Prima Facie.

Irish actor Mescal secured the award of Best Actor for his role as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire. Mescal is also known for his roles in BBC drama Normal People and 2022 drama movie Aftersun.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Olivier Awards was established in 1976 and celebrates the world-class status of London theatre.This year’s awards show was hosted by soon-to-be Eurovision presenter Hannah Waddingham who also has theatre roots and was previously nominated for three Olivier Awards.

But which other actors won big at last night’s Olivier Awards? Here’s everything you need to know.

Olivier Awards 2023 - full list of winners

Paul Mescal won best actor at the 2023 Olivier Awards
Paul Mescal won best actor at the 2023 Olivier Awards
Paul Mescal won best actor at the 2023 Olivier Awards
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Noël Coward award for best entertainment or comedy play

  • My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre 

Best family show

  • Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show at Royal Festival Hall 
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gillian Lynne award for best theatre choreographer

  • Matt Cole for Newsies at Troubadour Wembley Park theatre

Best costume design

  • Kimie Nakano for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre 
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Best revival

  • A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre

Best musical revival

  • Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic 
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Best sound design

  • Tony Gayle for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre 

Best original score or new orchestrations

  • Richard Hawley and Tom Deering for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre 
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Best actor in a supporting role

  • Will Keen for Patriots at Almeida theatre 

Best actress in a supporting role

  • Anjana Vasan for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Best set design

  • Tom Pye for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre 

Best lighting design

  • Jessica Hung Han Yun for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre 
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical

  • Beverley Knight for Sylvia at the Old Vic 

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical

  • Zubin Varla for Tammy Faye at Almeida theatre 
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Best new opera production

  • Alcina by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House 

Outstanding achievement in opera

  • William Kentridge for his conception and direction of Sibyl at Barbican theatre 
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Best actor in a musical

  • Arthur Darvill for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic 

Best actress in a musical

  • Katie Brayben for Tammy Faye at Almeida theatre 
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Best new dance production

  • Traplord by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios (The Strand) 

Outstanding achievement in dance

  • Dickson Mbi for his choreography of Enowate at Sadler’s Wells 
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre

  • The P Word at Bush theatre 

Sir Peter Hall award for best director

  • Phelim McDermott for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre 
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Best actress

  • Jodie Comer for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter theatre 

Best actor

  • Paul Mescal for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre 
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Best new play

  • Prima Facie at Harold Pinter theatre 

Best new musical

  • Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre 
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Special award

  • Dame Arlene Phillips

Lifetime achievement award

  • Sir Derek Jacobi
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

LondonWest End