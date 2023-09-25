Leeds news you can trust since 1890
By Tom Morton
Published 25th Sep 2023, 11:51 BST
Nurse Lucy Letby will face a retrial on an outstanding allegation she attempted to murder a baby girl.

Letby, 33, was sentenced to a whole life order after she was convicted of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit in 2015 and 2016.

    However, the jury in her trial at Manchester Crown Court was unable to reach verdicts last month on six counts of attempted murder in relation to five children.

    On Monday, the Crown Prosecution Service said it wanted to pursue a retrial at the same court on one of the outstanding charges – that Letby attempted to murder a baby girl, known as Child K, in February 2016.

    A provisional trial date of June 10 2024 at the same court has been fixed, with an estimated length of two to three weeks.

    Letby attended the hearing via videolink from a conference room at HMP New Hall in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

    She sat behind a desk and spoke only to confirm her name and that she could see and hear the proceedings.

