Nothing But Thieves announce tour - when and where to get tickets, full UK dates
Here’s a rundown of the Nothing But Thieves UK tour including full dates and ticket information
Nothing But Thieves have announced a UK and Ireland headline tour. It will celebrate the release of their fourth album Dead Club City, which is released on July 7.
Fans in cities such as London, Manchester and Birmingham are in luck as the band is set to visit some of the UKs main venues. The band are also extending their tour to Scotland, Wales and Ireland, with dates in Glasgow, Swansea, Belfast and Dublin also on the list.
The band will open with two shows in Glasgow and end in Dublin, visiting several cities in England in between. In total, the band will perform 10 dates throughout October and November 2023.
For fans who want to get their hands on tickets, we’ve put together all the information you need including when the band is performing, where you can buy tickets and the locations they will be visiting.
Nothing But Thieves full UK dates
- Tuesday, October 31 – Glasgow - O2 Academy
- Wednesday, November 1 – Glasgow – O2 Academy
- Friday, November 3 – Bournemouth – International Centre
- Saturday, November 4 – Manchester – O2 Apollo
- Sunday, November 5 – Manchester – O2 Apollo
- Tuesday, November 7 – Swansea – Arena
- Thursday, November 9 – Birmingham – Resorts World Arena
- Friday, November 10 – London – OVO Arena Wembley
- Friday, November 17 – Belfast – The Telegraph Building
- Monday, November 20 – Dublin – 3Olympia Theatre
How to get Nothing But Thieves tickets
You will be able to get tickets for the Nothing But Thieves from the LiveNation general sale at 10am on Friday (May 5). For presale tickets, you’ll be able to grab them from 10am on Tuesday (May 2).