Nintendo has released their sales numbers for Switch games just days ahead of the launch of their highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom . The figures came as part of the gaming companies final financial report for the 2022/2023 year which revealed the top ten best selling Nintendo Switch games since the console was released in March 2017.

The news came as Nintendo announced that their infamous racing game Mario Kart 8 had sold over 53 million copies worldwide. Four Nintendo games are in the overall top 10 best selling console games, with Mario Kart 8 taking the 6th place spot.

Nintendo’s end of year financial report didn’t look too great for the company which saw sales plunge by 22% and saw sales of the Switch beginning to drop. The gaming company has shared that despite console sales dropping, they will not be releasing any new hardware in 2023, so hopes of a new console have been dashed.

Fans who were expecting the announcement of a Switch 2 will now have to wait until at least March 2024 to find out if Nintendo have any new plans in the works. However it is expected that sales could look brighter as Nintendo are just days away from the launch of their latest Zelda game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release on Friday (May 12). The sequel to their popular Breath of the Wild game has been highly anticipated by fans and will see the launch of a limited edition OLED switch.

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games

As of March 2023