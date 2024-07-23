New season of 100-ball cricket event, The Hundred, launches outside ‘Number 10’

Compare the Market mascots Carl and Aleksandr appeared outside what looks remarkably like 10 Downing Street to mark the start of The Hundred.Photo released July 23 2024. | Andrew Fosker / PinPep / SWNS

Compare the Market mascots Carl and Aleksandr appeared outside what looks remarkably like 10 Downing Street to mark the start of 'The Hundred'.

The annual 100-ball cricket event, which is sponsored by the price comparison website, features teams from across England and Wales, and begins today (Tuesday, July 23).

Oval Invincibles will take on Birmingham Phoenix in the first game at the Kia Oval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Fosker / PinPep / SWNS

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mascots make a stir as 'The Hundred' kicks off

The month-long competition ends on Sunday August 18 when the winners of the event will be decided.

Each game day of the tournament, which launched in 2021, is a double-header of men’s and women’s matches.