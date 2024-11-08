New data shows holidays for golfing couples are on the rise

Golfing couples are on the rise, according to new data from golf holiday specialist Glencor Golf.

Golfing couples are on the rise, according to new data from York-based golf holiday specialist Glencor Golf.

The golf holiday provider has seen a massive 157% increase in couples’ booking golf holidays.

This relates to a huge increase in the number of people searching for the term ‘golf and spa breaks for couples’, according to Google data.

In August 2023, there were just 40 searches a month for this term. But since July this year, the search volume has risen to a peak of 590 searches per month.

Corrie Renton, Director of Glencor puts this down to couples wanting to save money on holidays and preferring holidays together instead of with their friends.

Research also suggests the rise in women’s golf and the appearance of golfing WAGs at major tournaments are both factors.

Corrie said: “At Glencor Golf Holidays we have seen a significant increase in the number of enquiries and bookings for a couple’s golf break, both at resorts in the UK as well as various locations like Portugal, Spain and even Morrocco.

“This could be down to a number of reasons, including the fact that golf participation levels have dramatically increased since the COVID pandemic across both males and females.

“Taking a golf holiday together allows couples to reduce the number of trips they spend money on during a cost-of-living crisis without sacrificing their own hobbies and interests.”

Golf is the perfect option for couples

Ehab Youssef, a Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Mental Health Researcher and Writer at Mentalyc, has also noticed the trend of golfing couples.

He said: “I’ve had several clients share how golf has become a shared passion in their relationships.

“There’s something about the pace of golf that really draws couples in. Unlike more intense sports, golf allows for long stretches of time together, and many of my clients have said that it gives them a chance to talk in a low-pressure environment.

“The game’s slower rhythm leaves room for casual conversation, and for many couples, it becomes a way to reconnect outside of daily life stressors.”

Four factors driving growth in popularity

There seems to be no single reason for the increased surge in golf and spa breaks for couples but, after doing some research, we boiled it down to a few factors.

1. Best of both worlds – while saving money

While the Cost-of-Living crisis hit holiday budgets, one way to save was to combine a hobby with a holiday. Instead of having a golf holiday for one and another holiday together, some couples have been combining the holiday so the golfer gets time on the fairways and the non-golfer can still enjoy the surroundings of the Costa Del Sol or Albufeira.

2. Women’s golf on the rise

According to the National Golf Foundation, 800,000 American women took up the sport between 2020 and 2022[1]. Major female golf tournaments, such as the LPGA Tour, are also now being broadcast worldwide, drawing in global audiences and showcasing record-breaking prize pots. In 2024, the prize fund hit an all-time high of $2.2 million![2].

3. Couples bonding

Nearly two thirds (63%) of people are most likely to book a UK holiday with their significant other - jumping up 5% from 2023 - according to Verdant Leisure’s 2024 Travel Trend Report[3]. Couples are looking for more meaningful connections, preferring to venture to spa and wellness retreats over drinking hotspots.

4. The WAG effect

The Open in Troon in July 2024, which corresponds to the rise in searches for golfing couples, saw Erica Stoll supporting husband Rory McIlroy, while Colin Morikawa’s wife Katherine Zhu takes a more hands-on approach – she caddies for him.

