New data reveals there are 2.17 parks per 100 children living in Yorkshire and the Humber
Intrigued by this, the experts atPolybound, a Rubber Crumb supplier analysed gov.uk data to find the total number of parks per local authority. The number of children in the local authorities was sourced from ONS, to eventually find which local authority has the most play parks per 100 children.
The results:
|Local Authority
|Total parks
|Total children under 15
|Parks per 100 children
|North Yorkshire
|5,009
|99,915
|5.01
|York
|1,134
|30,629
|3.70
|East Riding of Yorkshire
|1,546
|54,475
|2.84
|Kirklees
|2,127
|87,243
|2.44
|Wakefield
|1,603
|66,827
|2.40
|North Lincolnshire
|691
|30,335
|2.28
|Leeds
|3,446
|154,770
|2.23
|Sheffield
|1,605
|101,403
|1.58
|Doncaster
|843
|58,089
|1.45
|Kingston upon Hull
|779
|53,802
|1.45
North Yorkshire has the most parks per 100 children under the age of 15 in the North East, at 5.01. This is over triple the number of parks per 100 children than in Sheffield (1.58), who have a child population (101,403) that is just 1.4% larger than North Yorkshire (99,915).
York ranks second, with 3.70 parks per 100 children in the area. Despite having an almost identical population of children under the age of 15 to that of North Lincolnshire (30,335), York is home to almost double the number of parks in total (1,134).
East Riding of Yorkshire ranks third, with 2.84 parks per 100 children in the area. According to ONS population data, there are 54,475 children living in the Wychavon area, and 1,546 parks.
Wakefield ranks fifth - amid fears of closures
Wakefield ranks fifth, with 2.40 parks per 100 children in the area. However, this comes after a recent report which revealed a total of 5 play parks could be closed in the area due to safety fears, as the kit did not comply with modern safety legislation. The report called for the authority to adopt a new 18-month improvement programme for play area equipment, which was expected to cost £713,000.
Methodology:
- The experts at Polybound sought to find the UK local authorities which had the most parks per 100 children.
- To do this, they scraped the listings of all parks per local authority, according to their gov.uk page.
- Population estimates were sourced from the ONS, and is the most up to date data published.
- The number of parks were then divided by the number of children under the age of 15, and multiplied by 100 to find the total number of parks per 100 children.
- Data was collected in September 2024 and is accurate as of then.
