Nearly half of Brits never get round to decluttering their homes

Nearly a third of the possessions in a typical UK home are unused, research has revealed.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 21 per cent of the items owned could be valuable to someone else and given away in a declutter - including clothing, books and board games or puzzles.

A further 21 per cent said they have old smartphones and tablets lying around which are still usable.

Despite the fact so many items could easily be repurposed, four in 10 (43 per cent) never get around to decluttering.

Revealing why they are so reluctant to have a clear out, 56 per cent said they might get round to using the items one day, 45 per cent cling onto them for sentimental reasons and 32 per cent say they simply forget they have them stored away.

According to the survey commissioned by local sharing app, Olio, it also emerged Christmas is a big contributor to household clutter, with 67 per cent tucking away unwanted presents, with 26 per cent then forgetting about them forever.

Barely worn clothes top the list of items Brits will pass on

Making someone's day

Of the 67 per cent who pack away gifts they don’t like, almost half (49 per cent) admit they would feel bad giving them away and 42 per cent think they might eventually change their mind.

Toiletry sets, mugs and candles were the most common unwanted Christmas presents shoved to the back of cupboards.

Despite a tendency for clinging onto items, 45 per cent of all respondents have found themselves having a clear out in the time between Christmas and New Year - and four in 10 (42 per cent) of those polled via OnePoll said the festive period gets them in a more charitable mood compared to the rest of the year.

The study also found seven in 10 adults have given away unwanted items in their local community, with 79 per cent happier handing something over for nothing if it meant it was benefitting someone locally.

Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO of Olio, said: “This research really highlights that Christmas is a time when so many of us have more things than we know what to do with, whilst others are struggling to get by. It's unbelievable that two thirds of presents don't see the light of day, and I really hope Brits harness their New Year's resolutions this year to have a good clear out and make a neighbour's day - without even having to leave their home.

“And by doing so, you’d not only be helping someone out, but also the environment due to increasing the lifespan and reuse of items, rather than throwing them away – reducing the need for others to buy new.”

