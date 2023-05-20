Leeds news you can trust since 1890
National Walking Month: UK’s best trails for families, dogs and disabled people

Here are the UK’s best and most accessible walking trails for novice walkers this National Walking Month

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 20th May 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read

May is National Walking Month and while keen hikers have likely experienced the UK’s best trails, those new to the activity might not have the knowledge of the more seasoned adventurers. For the uninitiated, Sky Holiday Cottages has rounded up some of the UK’s most loved routes for old and new hikers to enjoy.

There are trail options that are family friendly, dog friendly, and wheelchair accessible – so there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy. The locations enjoy spectacular views that make the physical exercise worth it, so you can make the most of the great outdoors this summer.

The holiday letting agency has also rounded up the best properties to stay at for each location. If you’re looking for a new adventure, these are the UK’s best options for walking this summer.

The UK’s top 10 dog-friendly trails

  • Pen-y-ghent and Hull Pot Circular, Yorkshire Dales National Park 

  • Catbells via Allerdale Ramble, Lake District National Park 

  • Grasmere and Helm Crag Circular, Lake District National Park 

  • Rydal Water and Rydal mount Circular, Lake District National Park 

  • Connemara and Diamond Hill Loop, Connemara National Park 

  • Janet’s Foss, Gordale Scar and Malham Cove, Yorkshire Dales National Park 

  • Conic Hill, Loch Lomod and The Trossachs National Park 

  • Llyn Idwal Circular, Snowdonia National Park  

  • Sugarloaf and Usk Mynydd Llanwenarth Circular, Brecon Beacons National Park 

  • Flash and Three Shires Head Circular, Peak District National Park 

The UK’s top 10 wheelchair and accessible friendly trails

  • Tarn Hows and Rose Castle Plantation Circular  

  • Rudyard Lake Circular Tarn Hows and Rose Castle Plantation Circular, Lake District National Park  

  • Rudyard Lake Circular, Leek, Staffordshire 

  • Loch an Eilein Circular, Cairngorms National Park 

  • Historical Bath City Walking Tour, Bath, Somerset 

  • Bolderwood Deer Sanctuary and Bolderwood Grounds Circular, New Forest National Park 

  • Strathclyde Loch Circular Walk, Strathclyde Park, Lanarkshire 

  • Fewston Reservoir Circular, Nidderdale AONB, Yorkshire 

  • Teversal, Skegby and Pleasley Pit Country Park, Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire 

  • Turton and Entwistle Reservoir Circular, Near Bolton, Greater Manchester 

The UK’s top 10 child-friendly trails

  • Derwentwater Circular, Lake District National Park   

  • Arthur's Seat, Holyrood Park, Edinburgh 

  • Ingleton Waterfalls Circular, Yorkshire Dales National Park 

  • Orrest Head Circular Walk, Lake District National Park   

  • Bamford Edge and Stanage Edge Circular, Peak District National Park 

  • Rydal Water and Rydal Mount Circular, Lake District National Park   

  • Pendle Hill and Ogden Reservoir Circular, Forest of Bowland AONB, Lancashire   

  • Bathwick and Claverton Down Circular (Bath Skyline), Cotswolds AONB 

  • Llyn Idwal Circular, Snowdonia National Park 

  • Conic Hill, Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park 

The UK’s top 10 pushchair-friendly trails

  • Orrest Head Circular Walk, Lake District National Park 

  • Rudyard Lake Circular, Leek, Staffordshire 

  • Glendalough Upper and Lower Lakes Loop, Wicklow Mountains National Park, County Wicklow 

  • Bolderwood Deer Sanctuary and Bolderwood Grounds Circular, New Forest National Park 

  • Fewston Reservoir Circular, Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, North Yorkshire 

  • Strathclyde Loch Circular Walk, Strathclyde Park, Lanarkshire 

  • Turton and Entwistle Reservoir Circular, Near Bolton, Greater Manchester 

  • Virginia Water Circular Walk, Windsor Great Park, Berkshire 

  • Pugneys Park and Lake Circular, Pugneys Country Park, West Yorkshire 

  • Scadbury Park Circular, Scadbury Park, Greater London 

The UK’s top 10 most beautiful walks

  • The Jurassic Coast, Dorset 

  • Cheddar Gorge, Somerset  

  • Scafell Pike, The Lake District 

  • South West Coast Path, Somerset/Devon/Cornwall/Dorset 

  • Yorkshire Coast to Coast Path 

  • Loch Ness, Scottish Highlands  

  • Lizard Peninsula, Cornwall 

  • Hadrian’s Wall Path, Tyne and Wear/Cumbria  

  • Ben Nevis, Scottish Highlands  

  • Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland

