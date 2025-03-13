To celebrate 30 years of The National Lottery and the £30m raised for Good Causes every week by its players, National Lottery Open Week is back — and it’s bigger than ever.

From Saturday, March 15 until Sunday, March 23, anyone with a valid online or retail National Lottery ticket, Scratchcard or Instant Win Game can enjoy a free or low-cost day out, thanks to special offers at over 750 National Lottery funded venues and attractions, whether you fancy hunting down family fun, craving a culture fix or delving into the past at historical houses, castles or museums.

Top National Lottery Open Week offers in England to check out include:

Visitors to the Tate Modern, London can enjoy 2-4-1 entry to their exhibition Electric Dreams: Art and Technology Before the Internet from March 15-23.

Travel back in time with London’s Science Museum at their Versailles: Science and Splendour exhibition, with 50% off tickets throughout Open Week (March 15-23)

Enjoy free entry to the Mary Rose Museum and HMS Victory on March 21 in Portsmouth and see the award-winning museum and the only 16th century warship on display anywhere in the world.

See hundreds of butterflies up close in the beautiful tropical garden of the Horniman Butterfly House, London, offering completely free entry from March 15 until March 23.

Immerse yourself in the world of Shakespeare in the Globe Theatre in London. Get your hands on 2-4-1 tickets to their Shakespeare’s Globe Story & Tour from 15-23 March. where you can discover the magic of stagecraft.

On March 15, National Lottery players can step into the shoes of an archaeologist with the Roman Baths Time Detective Archaeology Experience (including free entry) in Bath.

On the March 22, visitors to the Segedunum Roman Fort, near Newcastle, can enjoy free entry and an educational talk about the ruins.

Explore the stunning Chatsworth House, Garden & Farmyard, near Derby, with 50% off tickets on March 22 and 23.

With spring starting to bloom, the Royal Horticultural Society is offering National Lottery players £1 entry to their beautiful gardens across the country including Bridgewater, Hyde Hall, Harlow Carr, Rosemoor and Wisley.

National Lottery Open Week offers not to be missed in Scotland include:

Climb aboard the RRS Discovery in Dundee and walk in the footsteps of Captain Scott and Sir Ernest Shackleton with 40% off adult tickets from March 15-21. Alternatively, step back in time in the Verdant Museum in the heart of Dundee for £10 tickets on March 15-16 and March 19-21.

Dive into Scotland’s incredible marine environment with 50% off Scottish Seabird Centre’s Discovery experience in North Berwick from March 15-23.

Check out the rambling 260-acre estate of Culzean Country Park, South Ayrshire, a National Trust for Scotland site that boosts beautiful park views with a spectacular clifftop castle – free entry from March 15-23.

Must-see National Lottery Open Week offers in Northern Ireland:

Step on board the SS Nomadic in Belfast to discover the last remaining White Star Line vessel and one of the biggest Titanic artefacts in the world with free entry from March 15-23.

Enjoy free entry to Ulster Transport Museum and Ulster Folk Museum on March 22-23.

Top National Lottery Open Week offers in Wales include:

Sports lovers can enjoy 25% off Principality Stadium’s standard stadium tours in Cardiff from March 17-23, visiting VIP areas and walking through the Player’s Tunnel where sporting legends have stood.

Take a peek at renovations to the Grade II listed mansion house, Insole Court in Cardiff with behind-the-scenes tours from March 15-20 and 22-23.

Enjoy free tours of Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways in North Wales on March 21-23 - the oldest continually operating railway engineering works in the world.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England and Chair of the National Lottery Forum said: “We’re delighted to mark National Lottery Open Week 2025 and giving people a chance to say yes to the joyful things in life - to get outside and explore the UK’s rich history, stunning landscapes and vibrant culture through free and low-cost days out. This is our way of saying thank you to the players who raise an incredible £30million each week for Good Causes, supporting venues and projects across the arts, sports, community and heritage sectors.”

Use any retail or online National Lottery ticket, including Lotto, EuroMillions, Set 4 Life and Thunderball or National Lottery Scratchcard or Instant Win Games, for special offers at selected attractions between March 15 and 23, 2025. Terms and conditions and booking instructions across special offers will vary, check the individual offer listing for details. See www.nationallotteryopenweek.com for booking details and full terms and conditions.