A video shows some of the witty hand-painted signs that have been placed around pothole hotspots by an anonymous campaigner, known as the Daventry Banksy. Despite being repeatedly removed, she has vowed to continue making more in a bid to shame West Northamptonshire Council into repairing the craters.

The comical signs dub Daventry "Pot Hole City" and one referencing the musical Grease declares: "I got potholes. They're multiplying. And W.N.C is losing control." Others joke "Ghostbusters. Who you gonna call? Not W.N.C" and "Warning: Extreme traffic calming - craters."

Protest sign at a roundabout on Admirals Way in Daventry - A series of protest signs highlighting the Daventry pothole problem by the mystery campaigner.

Motorists say they have been left angry by the sheer volume of potholes plaguing the town's streets and damaging people's cars for the past few months. And the artist said she will not stop. "I will be continuing until we have had an apology from the council and they publish an action plan stating what they will do to rectify the situation, how they are prioritising repairs, what they are doing to hold their contractors accountable, and finally what the specific timelines are.

A local resident said: "It's horribly bad, especially around the roundabouts. I think the signs are a good idea and making a strong argument."