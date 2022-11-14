Taylor Swift’s world domination continued over the weekend at the annual MTV European Music Awards in Dusseldorf, earning four awards including Best Video and Best Artist. The awards show, hosted by Rita Ora and her partner Taika Waititi , saw Swift nominated for six awards including the new Best Longform music video category.

Speaking during her win for the new category, Swift admitted that All Too Well shouldn’t have seen the light of day had it not been for the release of her re-recorded 2021 album, Red (Taylor’s version). “The older version of this song came out ten years ago. It was never a single, it was never even supposed to have a music video, nonetheless a short film. I can only explain that the fans willed this to happen.”

It wasn’t such a good night for Harry Styles however; despite leading the field going into the awards show with seven nominations, the former One Direction and Harry’s House performer managed to pick up one solitary win for Best Live performance. Fellow British acts Gorillaz and Sam Smith also picked up awards during the evening, with Gorillaz and Damon Albarn performing live at the ceremony.

Muse surprisingly beat names such as Foo Fighters and The Killers to pick up the best rock award, with lead singer Matt Bellamy dedicating the win to the people of the Ukraine. With the awards show celebrating the war-torn country, it was fitting that one of the performances on the night came from Ukrainian Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra as the stage was flooded with blue and yellow colours.

Encore performances of the MTV European Music Awards 2022 will be available to watch later today on Paramount+ and Pluto TV’s streaming services.

Full list of MTV European Music Awards 2022 winners