Mrs Hinch fans share £1 trick that will help you get makeup out of your carpet

Mrs Hinch fans share £1 hack for getting makeup out of your carpet. (Photo by Evren Kalinbacak/Getty Images for IHKIB)

Fans of cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch have shared their hack for removing makeup from pale carpets.

Mrs Hinch, whose full name is Sophie Hinchcliff, became famous after she began sharing cleaning tips and advice on social media and soon amassed 4.3 million followers on Instagram.

Her fans have created social media groups in her name committed to sharing cleaning tips.

What is the hack?

When a Facebook user asked for any tips to remove mascara from a cream carpet, they were advised repeatedly to use micellar water.

In the comments, one woman wrote: “Micellar water or use washing up liquid as this will break down the oils and with warm soapy water will come out.”

Someone else warned: “Whatever you do, DON’T rub! Press lightly at first, then harder as it lifts, eye make up remover on a kitchen towel or Micellar water.”

Where can you buy micellar water?

Micellar water can be bought at any drugstore, or can be purchased for just £1 in Savers or The Range.

To get rid of the makeup stain, pour some onto a cotton pad and blot it until the stain lifts.

However, other tricks to lift makeup stains includes shaving foam, Fairy washing up liquid, Body Shop chamomile cleansing butter and baby oil.