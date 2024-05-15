Are you struggling to find the perfect name for you new furry family member? Pet insurance experts, Petsure have come up with a solution!

Naming your new pet can be a tricky task but some names have become more common over time.

Petsure has analysed their live policies up to March 15, 2024 to determine the most popular names among dogs in the UK.

Petsure’s Content Manager, Allie, also shared three tips when choosing the “perfect” name for your furry friend:

1) Keep it short and sweet - “Giving your pet a short name with no more than two syllables could help with recall. A simple and concise name may also prevent any confusion with other words and phrases.”

2) Wait until you get to know your pet - “Your pet is an individual, so taking the time to learn their personality can help to guide your name choice. Or you perhaps may want to pick a name based on a unique physical feature, such as unusual fur markings.”

3) Give it a test run - “Once you think you’ve settled on a name, give yourself time to try it out. Call your pet by that name for a few days and see how it feels. Pay attention to how it sounds when you say it aloud and how your pet responds. This trial can help check if the chosen name feels just right for both you and your pet.”

Scroll through to find the most popular dog names in the UK. Did you furry friend make it onto the list?

1 . Luna Luna was the most popular dog name especially among Cocker Spaniels, German Shepherds and Staffies. Photo: Biowk, CC BY-SA 2.5 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5>, via Wikimedia Commons Photo Sales

2 . Bella In second place, Bella was popular among various breeds including Cockapoos, Jack Russells, and Staffies. Photo: Dorian Wallender from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons Photo Sales

3 . Milo Milo was the third most popular name, particularly among Cocker Spaniels and Labrador Retrievers. Photo: Francesco Valma, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons Photo Sales

4 . Willow Ranked fourth was the whimsical name Willow. It was especially popular among Cocker Spaniels and, Cockapoos, Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers and German Shepherds. Photo: State Farm, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons Photo Sales

5 . Poppy The floral name Poppy ranked fifth and was a popular choice among Cockapoo, Jack Russell and Golden Retriever owners. Photo: Ranjithkanth Tamilselvan J, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons Photo Sales

6 . Teddy On sixth place, the name Teddy was particularly popular among Cockapoo owners probably due to the breed's teddy-like appearance. Photo: Hurworth, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons Photo Sales