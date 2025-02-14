Most dangerous Yorkshire area for driving revealed

West Yorkshire has been named the most dangerous area in Yorkshire and the Humber for drivers.

Government data analysed by RTA Law revealed West Yorkshire saw a staggering 999 road vehicle incidents last year that needed help from fire and rescue services.

That’s nearly triple the national average.

South Yorkshire placed second with 609 and Humberside third with 251.

Lincolnshire came fourth with 221, while North Yorkshire had the lowest with 178.

Euan Baikie from RTA Law - https://roadtrafficaccidentlaw.co.uk/ - who analysed the research, said:

“With the high number of car accidents occurring across England, that require fire and rescue services, it is more important than ever for drivers to take precautions.

“Whether embarking on a short trip or a long journey, careful planning, responsible driving, and awareness of road conditions can help prevent such devastating incidents.

“Staying vigilant with these key tips can help prevent accidents.”

Beware of fake dry roads: “Even if it hasn’t rained, February roads can look dry but still hold residual dampness from mist, melted frost, or road salt moisture. This means traction isn’t quite the same as a fully dry road, especially early in the morning and late at night. When driving on a fake dry road, test grip safely by feathering the brake or making slight steering movements on a straight road to feel how the tyres respond.”

Side winds are the sneaky culprit: “Cold fronts bring gusty side winds, which not only affect high-sided vehicles, but also impact regular cars more than you might expect. Bridges, open countryside, and lorry overtakes can suddenly shift your trajectory. When passing a lorry, grip the wheel slightly firmer and anticipate a push-pull effect from the air resistance.”

Avoid the sunset glare trap: “February sunsets can be dangerously low, and wet roads amplify the glare. Sunglasses help, but many drivers forget that a dirty windscreen makes glare ten times worse. It is important to keep a microfibre cloth in your glovebox to wipe the inside of the windscreen, especially as dust and condensation residue scatter light, making glare unbearable.”

The false spring trap: “February has a few random warm days, making drivers feel relaxed, however, overnight frost can return, catching people off guard. If there’s been a warm day followed by a cold night, assume bridges, shaded roads, and rural areas may still have icy patches in the morning.”

Avoid the lazy de-Ice syndrome: “Even if it’s not freezing, condensation inside and outside your vehicle can fog up your windows. Many drivers rush off before it fully clears, leading to misted-upside mirrors and a blurry windscreen. Instead of blasting the heater, open a window for a few seconds to equalise the inside and outside temperature—it clears mist faster.”