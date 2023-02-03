Top 20 ‘most dangerous roundabouts’ in UK according to data revealed - see where your region ranks
The most dangerous roundabouts in the UK have been revealed - here’s how each region ranks.
The UK’s top 20 most dangerous roundabouts have been revealed according to car insurance data. And if you’re a driver who hates busy roundabouts with multiple lanes, you might want to give these a miss.
Research carried out by a car insurance firm, MotorEasy, analysed 482 UK roundabouts and 18,900 thousand incidents to find out the worst offending roundabouts for accidents across the country.
The data listed the top 20 most dangerous - with five London roundabouts ranking at the top. MotorEasy’s research discovered that the most dangerous roundabout in the UK is the Hammersmith flyover in London with 287 accidents taking place in 10 years. However, London also has some of the busiest roads in the UK with over three million registered vehicles.
Overall, nearly six thousand accidents occurred from 2010 to 2020 on London’s roundabouts - making up a quarter of all accidents nationwide. Meanwhile, the North East and North West have ranked the safest regions for driving.
UK’s 20 most dangerous roundabouts
Here’s the full list of the top 20 most dangerous roundabouts in the UK:
- Hammersmith Flyover - London
- Redbridge Roundabout - London
- The Crooked Billet - London
- Staples Corner - London
- Hyde Park Corner - London
- Portsbridge Roundabout - South East
- Mar Dyke Interchange - East
- Bulls Bridge Roundabout - London
- Bean Interchange - South East
- Old Street Roundabout - London
- The Great Cambridge Road Roundabout - London
- The Green Man - London
- Target Roundabout - London
- Brook Street Interchange - East
- Chiswick Roundabout - London
- Denham Roundabout - South East
- Brent Cross Interchange - London
- Bricklayers Arms Roundabout - London
- White Hart Roundabout - London
Regions ranked from most dangerous to safest roundabouts
- London
- South East
- East
- South West
- Yorkshire & Humberside
- East Midlands
- West Midlands
- Scotland
- North West
- North East