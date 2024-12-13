More than four in 10 adults would love to go skiing - but don't know where to start

To help non-skiers take their first steps to booking a sky holiday abroad, international money app Wise has enlisted the help of iconic Olympian Eddie the Eagle | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

The poll of 2,000 people who haven't hit the slopes before found working out what ski gear is essential (33 per cent) and knowing which pass to buy (33 per cent) are most likely to bamboozle non-skiers.

While 31 per cent confess to not knowing the difference between a green, red, blue or black slope.

Others would be embarrassed to go with friends who are already proficient skiers (48 per cent) or are simply worried about constantly falling over and struggling to get back up again (23 per cent).

More than one in five (22 per cent) have avoided booking a ski trip because of concerns about exchange rates or additional hidden fees hitting their budget.

Other financial concerns include hidden fees when paying for accommodation or passes in a foreign currency (42 per cent), overspending on unexpected costs (32 per cent), and running out of money through the trip (27 per cent).

To help get non-skiers take their first steps into the sport, international money app Wise has enlisted the help of iconic Olympian Eddie the Eagle, who became the first Brit to represent Team GB in Olympic ski jumping at the 1988 Winter Olympics.

He said: "Skiing trips can appear quite daunting.

"There’s a lot of moving parts and different bits to plan.

"But when you’re out on the slopes with your friends and family, there’s nothing quite like it.

"Some of the best times of my life involve me skiing, and I’d love to think that others could have the same opportunities to make unforgettable memories."

‘Skiing is brilliant for broadening your horizons and trying new experiences’

The study also found one in four aren’t sure what time of year is best for the perfect powder, and 31 wouldn’t be sure how to budget for such a trip.

And only a third (35 per cent) would be confident in how to dress when hitting the slopes.

Even fewer (27 per cent) believe they’re familiar with the basic rules of mountain safety, and skiing etiquette.

Roisin Levine, head of UK & Europe partnerships at Wise, which also commissioned the research and has released its own guide of ski destinations for every budget, said: "Going on a new kind of holiday can be daunting, but isn’t that the point of travel?

“Broadening your horizons, trying new experiences – skiing is brilliant for ticking off loads of these boxes, even if it might seem scary at first.

“And its understandable people have concerns about how much it might cost."

The skiing destinations people would most like to visit are the Alps, via France, Switzerland, Austria or Italy (31 per cent).

Next most popular globally are the Rocky Mountains, accessed in the USA or Canada, followed by the natural beauty of the Pyrenees.

Roisin Levine added: “There’s a preconception that skiing is an expensive trip, which it can be, but there’s certainly ways of keeping costs down to make sure you don’t miss out on the fun.

“Booking flights, securing a suitable chalet and knowing which ski pass to buy are all the things which bamboozle non-skiers.

“When booking your lift passes, ski hire or accommodation - make sure to use a card or service which gives you the exchange rate you see on Google, charging only a clear, transparent fee, so that you can keep your cash for the après ski bar.”

Adults who have never skied also estimate it would cost as much as £950 per person to head abroad in search of snow.

Eddie the Eagle added: “With the amount of times I’ve been skiing, it doesn’t bear thinking about how much money I’ve lost in hidden fees from bad exchange rates.

“That money could have been put towards something more useful, like a new pair of skis or a pass.

“If you’re going with your mates it’s a good idea to pool your food and drink money into a kitty - this way, you can save time at the bar by paying in one go and no one gets the brunt of the bill.

“And remember - always pay in the currency of the place you’re in and use a provider that doesn’t rip you off with hidden fees.”

Eddie the Eagle’s tips for your first ski holiday:

1. Budge in advance and do your research on destinations

Set aside some money as far in advance as possible and where you can, pay for things like flights, accommodation, and ski lessons, passes and hire in manageable chunks or alternatively look at package deals as they can often be cheaper.

2. Don’t splurge on ski gear as a first-timer, borrow or buy second-hand

Alternatively, you can also hire ski gear - which is perfect if you’re particularly unsure on if you’re going to love it or not.

3. Practice makes perfect (or at least, less awkward)

If you can get up to a local snow-zone or dry slope prior to your holiday, it’ll take the sting out of hitting the slopes for the first time.

4. Don’t scrimp on lessons

Get some private or group lessons when you’re there - no amount of natural athleticism can prepare you for skiing - trust me, you need help.

5. Beware of extra fees when booking your trip

Many airlines and accommodation booking websites will rip you off through ‘Dynamic Currency Conversion.’

And when paying for them in another currency, some websites convert the cost for you and add on a markup - always pay in the local currency and check exchange rates on Google.

6. Byo-sandwiches to save on pricey mountain meals

Cut costs by packing your own sandwiches, snacks and plenty of water.

7. Pay like a local

Save money abroad by using a card that ensures you get a good exchange rate.

8. It’s all about the boots

Take your time to get the right pair of boots in the ski shop because it will make all the difference to your experience - you may think the boots are too tight, they’re usually not.

9. Don’t be afraid to go off-peak

Aim for the beginning or end of the season when slopes are quieter - you’ll save money and enjoy a more relaxed skiing experience.

10. Have fun - and don’t be afraid to fall!

Falling down is part of learning to ski – we’ve all been there (including the pros, believe me!)