Triple BAFTA winning comedian Mo Gilligan has announced his highly anticipated UK Tour ‘In the Moment’ coming in autumn 2024. Described as his biggest tour to date, the stand-up sensation is set to appear in major UK cities including London, Manchester, and Edinburgh before embarking on a worldwide tour.

Kicking off on September 5, 2024 in Leeds, Mo will also include three special nights at London’s Eventim Apollo. He will then conclude his UK tour on November 30 in Birmingham before taking on other parts of the world including the US, Canada, Dubai, Australia, New Zealand and throughout Europe.

One of the UK’s biggest comedy stars, Mo has achieved phenomenal success in just a few short years with two sold out national tours including London’s O2 Arena, three Stand Up Specials and numerous smash hit TV credits to his name with highlights including The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan (Channel 4), That’s My Jam (BBC One) and The Masked Singer (ITV1).

Named “The Funniest Man in Britain” by The Times , Mo’s debut Coupla Cans stand up tour was a total sell out, including a huge two week residency in London’s West End. The show went on to be recorded as his debut Netflix Original Momentum , which was globally released in 190 countries.

In 2021, he went back on tour with There’s Mo to Life which achieved another total sell out run including a remarkable 10 dates at the Hammersmith Apollo and a history making O2 Arena show. In 2022 he released his second highly anticipated Netflix Special of the smash hit live show to great critical acclaim.

Mo is the host of his own multi-award winning entertainment format, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan , for which he won his first BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance in 2020 and his second for Best Comedy Entertainment Programme in 2022. Mo is also a judge on ITV1 and ITVX’s The Masked Singer and hosts the UK version of Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam on BBC One.

How to get Mo Gilligan’s 2024 ‘In the Moment’ UK tour tickets

Artist presale tickets will be available from 10am, Friday, March 31 exclusively via mailing list sign up at Mo Gilligan website and can be purchased via Ticketmaster . The general admission tickets will be also available on Ticketmaster from 9am on April 21.

Mo Gilligan’s 2024 ‘In the Moment’ UK tour - full list of dates

September

Thursday, 5 - Leeds, Grand Theatre

Thursday, 12 - Oxford, The New Theatre

Friday, 20 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Mo Gilligan has announced a 2024 UK tour. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

October

Thursday, 3 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

Wednesday, 9 - Brighton, Dome

Thursday, 10 - London, Eventim Apollo

Friday, 11 - London, Eventim Apollo

Saturday, 12 - London, Eventim Apollo

Thursday, 31 - Bristol, Beacon

November

Friday, 1 - Exeter, Great Hall

Thursday, 7 - York, Barbican

Friday, 8 - Middlesbrough, Town Hall

Saturday, 9 - Edinburgh, EICC

Saturday, 16 - Bournemouth, BIC

Thursday 21 - Bradford, St Georges Hall

Friday, 22 - Sheffield, City Hall

Saturday, 23 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Thursday, 28 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Friday, 29 - Liverpool, Empire

Saturday, 30 - Birmingham, Utilita