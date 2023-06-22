A debris field near the Titanic has been found by a remotely controlled underwater vehicle within the search area for the missing sub, according to the US Coast Guard . Experts are now analysing the findings.

It comes hours after it was forecast the submersible’s air supply would run out around 12.08pm UK time on Thursday. OceanGate’s Titan was reported overdue on Sunday evening (18 June) while carrying a crew down to the wreck of the Titanic, about 435 miles off the Canadian coast.

On Tuesday evening UK time, the US Coast Guard said they have roughly 40 hours of breathable air left, as the "complex" and "unusual" search and recovery operation continues.

The US Coast Guard tweeted on Thursday afternoon: (June 22): “A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information.”

Rescuers searched a remote stretch of the Atlantic Ocean more than twice the size of the US state of Connecticut in waters as deep as 4,020m (13,200ft) with ships, planes, and submersible craft from numerous countries.

The five individuals on board were British billionaire Hamish Harding, British businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood, OceanGate’s US-based chief executive and founder Stockton Rush, and French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

A news conference is expected to take place around 8pm UK time.