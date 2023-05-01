A major search and rescue operation is underway after a teenage boy disappeared while playing in a UK river. Searches have been taking place in the River Thames in Lechlade-on-Thames , Gloucester after it was reported that a teenager had not resurfaced.

A spokesperson for the fire service said that a group of four boys had been at the location, and some had gone in to search for him. Police were called to the scene at around 10pm on Sunday, April 30, and emergency services attended.

Officers have been supported by the National Police Air Service , Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and Severn Area Rescue Association while searches continue into Monday. In addition, Wiltshire Search and Rescue are also currently searching the area in Lechlade after posting the news on their Facebook page at around 9.30am on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: “The teenage boy has not yet been located, and specialist search teams will be continuing with the search today. His next of kin are aware. A group of four had been at the location together, and some had entered the water to try and find the boy. The others are accounted for.”

A statement from Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 10.03pm by the coastguard to reports that some teenagers, believed to be aged about 17, had been playing in the river at Lechlade and one hadn’t resurfaced.