Millions of motorists hang up their keys and stop driving during the colder months

One in five drivers (19 per cent) avoid the roads altogether during the colder months due to concerns over slippery roads and limited visibility.

However, anxieties about driving aren’t limited to the winter — with a third (32 per cent) of adults admitting they don’t like driving in the dark all year round.

And 21 per cent of drivers said they dislike driving on country roads the most, followed by motorways as a close second (18 per cent).

While 14 per cent of motorists said city centre roads make them feel uneasy and 13 per cent hate roundabouts.

The research of 2,000 motorists, commissioned by Zego, also found that 62 per cent would not like to be a delivery driver during the winter and Christmas period, especially having to drive in such difficult conditions.

Sten Saar, CEO of the commercial motor insurer, said: “It is interesting to see how so many people hate driving through the winter months.

“There are more cars on the road because of the Christmas period which naturally means there are more accidents. The weather conditions in particular don’t help.

“It is important to be cautious this time of year and to think about those who have no choice but to drive in such conditions because of their job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud to insure the couriers who supply and feed us throughout the darker months, working a job many of us would be scared to do.”

Extending grace to delivery drivers during this Christmas season

Nearly four in 10 (39 per cent) are planning on doing their Christmas shopping online this year to avoid having to drive to the shops in the winter weather.

It was found 79 per cent said road traffic accidents they have experienced had put them off driving in the winter months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than half saying they are more cautious when driving in harsher conditions like heavy rain or snow.

On top of this, 48 per cent think delivery drivers should be rewarded by their insurance company for driving safely during the winter period.

Interestingly, summer is believed to be when the roads are most busy, but winter is when people believe the roads to be the most dangerous.

And 26 per cent are more likely to turn down the opportunity to go out somewhere if they have to drive during winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the weather is bad, 30 per cent of respondents will sometimes tip delivery drivers.

Of those who don’t at all, 42 per cent said they don’t think about it, while 18 per cent assume the delivery change goes to them.

One in six of those who took part in the study via OnePoll said they rely on delivery drivers a lot with a further 16 per cent thinking they are the ‘heroes of the season.’

Sten Saar added: “Some roads are more dangerous than others and it is other drivers we need to be wary of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether it is rain, sleet or snow, if you don’t want to brave driving in this weather, then have a thought for our delivery drivers.

“If you experience delays with orders, think twice about how your order is getting to you.

“Christmas is the busiest and most dangerous time of year and after all, it’s best for something to arrive late, rather than not arrive at all.