Millions of drivers risk £130 fine and vehicle towing for common mistake under new law

Motorists across the UK have been cautioned about potential changes to parking regulations that could see pavement parking outlawed nationwide. In certain areas, the practice is already prohibited, but new rules could extend these restrictions more broadly to improve road safety.

Currently, councils are advocating for powers to ban what they consider 'dangerous' pavement parking, which is already illegal in London and Scotland. Drivers who violate the new rules could face significant fines and even the possibility of having their vehicle towed away. The UK government is currently conducting a consultation on the issue, with local authorities keen to see the introduction of blanket parking restrictions. Similar measures are also being considered by the Welsh government.

Some areas of the country, such as Manchester and Birmingham, have already reported an increase in complaints about pavement parking, particularly around schools and city centres. These hotspots could see stricter enforcement as councils work to improve pedestrian safety in busy urban areas.

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils in England and Wales, argues that banning pavement parking could significantly enhance pedestrian safety. Vulnerable groups, such as those with mobility challenges, visual impairments, and parents pushing prams, would particularly benefit from the change. Additionally, the ban is seen as a step toward reducing vehicle emissions by encouraging walking and cycling, in line with national climate goals.

New law aims to make streets safer

However, these changes could have varying impacts depending on the type of driver. For example, taxi drivers, delivery drivers, and tradespeople, who often need to park close to homes or businesses for their work, may be disproportionately affected by the new restrictions. In rural areas where parking options are limited, the ban could create additional challenges, while in urban areas, where congestion is a major issue, the law could help free up pedestrian spaces but lead to parking scarcity.

In Scotland, the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019 made pavement parking illegal, and enforcement began in December 2023. Scottish drivers caught parking on the pavement now face fines of £130. In London, pavement parking has been banned since 1974, and local councils have the authority to issue penalties of £130. These rules apply not only to pavements but also to grass verges, driveways, and pedestrian crossings.

If the ban is enforced across the rest of England and Wales, councils would be granted similar powers to impose fines and possibly tow vehicles. Chris Richards, founder and CEO of Simplyquote.co.uk, commented on the potential implications for drivers: “Motorists need to be aware of the looming changes to parking laws. If these consultations lead to enforcement, councils across England and Wales could soon have the authority to impose substantial fines or even seize vehicles for illegal pavement parking."

Richards continued: "Parking on paths, double parking, or obstructing pedestrian crossings could soon become illegal under these new rules. Fines could reach £130, and in severe cases, drivers may see their vehicles towed away. Up until now, the Highway Code has been somewhat unclear, stating that drivers ‘should not’ park on pavements unless signage allows it."

"But the rule also says drivers ‘must not’ leave their vehicle in a dangerous position, meaning those blocking the road or endangering other road users could already face penalties. Pavement parking not only poses risks for pedestrians and the vulnerable but also restricts emergency services, potentially leading to accidents or fatalities. With these changes likely imminent, drivers should avoid parking on pavements to ensure the safety of all road users and to steer clear of hefty fines.”

These potential changes could mark a significant shift in how drivers approach parking, especially for those in urban areas like Manchester or Birmingham where congestion is already a concern. Taxi drivers, delivery workers, and rural drivers may need to rethink their parking strategies as well, making it essential for all motorists to stay informed and cautious about where they leave their vehicles.