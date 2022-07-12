Millions could be putting their eye health and safety at risk from UV exposure

A study of 2,000 adults found 38 per cent of those who wear prescription glasses do not own sunglasses with the correct lenses their eyes require.

But 71 per cent of all sunglasses wearers want their shades to look good first and foremost, with safety credentials and prescriptions lenses coming further down their priorities.

And whether the style suits their face also takes precedence over the UV protection rating and if prescription lenses can be fitted within the frames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, 54 per cent confessed they opt for cheaper sunglasses – which may offer less UV protection and not the option to have prescription lenses – as they are afraid of losing a more expensive pair.

The research was commissioned by Specsavers, which has also created a tool to highlight the importance of protecting eyes from the sun and UV rays.

It tasks users to decipher important signs which have been obscured by the sun, while demonstrating the damage squinting at the sun can do to eyes.

Loading....

Prolonged exposure causes side effects

Giles Edmonds, clinical services director at Specsavers, said: “While we all love spending time in the sun, it is important to recognise just how much damage it can cause to our eyes if we are not careful.

“When shopping for new sunglasses, the UV protection rating of lenses should be a top consideration.

“There are four different categories for shoppers to consider – with category one suitable for overcast days all the way to category four, which helps mitigate the most intense sunshine by letting in less than eight per cent of light.

“But what customers really need to be wary of is buying sunglasses which do not conform to health and safety requirements – and to do so all they need to do is look out for the CE or UV400 mark on the frame.”

The study found 40 per cent overlook UV protection ratings or don’t know what it means, with 67 per cent of people purchasing sunglasses without checking how well they shield their eyes from the sun.

Light sensitivity, watery eyes and headaches are the most common side effects people have experienced after prolonged exposure to UV rays.

As a result, it acted as a reminder to 56 per cent to remember their sunglasses on a bright day, while 34 per cent have subsequently warned others about the dangers of sun exposure.

Consequently, this has caused 30 per cent to either be diagnosed or suspect they have photokeratitis – a painful, temporary eye condition caused by exposure to UV rays which can range from a few hours to a couple of days.

The right sunglasses

It also found 51 per cent have been guilty of ‘not doing all they can’ to look after their eye health.

Just over one in 10 (11 per cent) of the motorists polled have been in an accident because they were blinded by the sun, while a quarter have had a near-miss.

And 62 per cent have found driving difficult because of the blistering summer sun.

It emerged 57 per cent will wear sunglasses behind the wheel for most or every journey, but 19 per cent don’t tend to protect their eyes when driving in the summer months.

The survey, conducted via OnePoll, also found the average adult is willing to spend up to £71.50 on a pair of sunglasses.

Despite having up to three pairs on rotation on average, 47 per cent are planning to buy new sunglasses this summer.

Giles Edmonds added: “These results really highlight how essential sunglasses should be for everyone on a bright summer's day.

“It is staggering to learn about the length and depth of the problems people have experienced because of protracted contact with the sun – whether that’s feeling unwell or issues on the road.